Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 8, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amite 53, St. Thomas More 48

Amite 63, Zachary 56

Chapelle 52, Kenner Discovery 38

Converse 41, Ebarb 40

Dominican 44, Northshore 36

Gibsland-Coleman 65, Lincoln Preparatory School 10

LaGrange 61, Ponchatoula 37

Lafayette 53, Easton 36

Mount Carmel 45, West Jefferson 41

Negreet 58, Many 34

Newman 51, St. Mary’s Academy 32

St. Thomas More 42, Liberty 37

Sulphur 42, Jennings 31

Union Parish 52, Mangham 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Booker T. Washington vs. S. B. Wright, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

