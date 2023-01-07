Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amite 53, St. Thomas More 48
Amite 63, Zachary 56
Chapelle 52, Kenner Discovery 38
Converse 41, Ebarb 40
Dominican 44, Northshore 36
Gibsland-Coleman 65, Lincoln Preparatory School 10
LaGrange 61, Ponchatoula 37
Lafayette 53, Easton 36
Mount Carmel 45, West Jefferson 41
Negreet 58, Many 34
Newman 51, St. Mary’s Academy 32
St. Thomas More 42, Liberty 37
Sulphur 42, Jennings 31
Union Parish 52, Mangham 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Booker T. Washington vs. S. B. Wright, ccd.
