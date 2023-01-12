AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 12, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashland Blazer 78, Fleming Co. 54

Bethlehem 66, Green Co. 33

Cooper 78, Campbell Co. 18

Dixie Heights 64, E. Central, Ind. 46

Hazard 74, Breathitt Co. 64

Knott Co. Central 33, Buckhorn 25

Leslie Co. 78, Wolfe Co. 64

Lou. Mercy 88, Lou. Fern Creek 22

Lou. Sacred Heart 86, Ryle 49

Owsley Co. 71, Cordia 25

Rowan Co. 56, Lewis Co. 51

Shelby Valley 47, Tug Valley, W.Va. 41

West Jessamine 62, Burgin 40

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

