Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashland Blazer 78, Fleming Co. 54
Bethlehem 66, Green Co. 33
Cooper 78, Campbell Co. 18
Dixie Heights 64, E. Central, Ind. 46
Hazard 74, Breathitt Co. 64
Knott Co. Central 33, Buckhorn 25
Leslie Co. 78, Wolfe Co. 64
Lou. Mercy 88, Lou. Fern Creek 22
Lou. Sacred Heart 86, Ryle 49
Owsley Co. 71, Cordia 25
Rowan Co. 56, Lewis Co. 51
Shelby Valley 47, Tug Valley, W.Va. 41
West Jessamine 62, Burgin 40
___
