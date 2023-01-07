Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aliceville 42, Greene County 41
Andalusia 64, Geneva 50
Athens Bible 55, Saint Bernard Prep 44
Austin 61, Decatur 33
B.T. Washington 51, Bullock County 45
Baker 67, Davidson 44
Banks 76, Valiant Cross 52
Bibb County 60, Holt 48
Blount 50, Saraland 47
Brantley 65, Kinston 61
Briarwood Christian 66, Pelham 57
Buckhorn 62, Bob Jones 55
Carroll-Ozark 61, Greenville 54
Catholic-Montgomery 71, Autaugaville 62
Childersburg 55, Vincent 53
Chilton Christian Academy 46, Trinity Christian 34
Chilton Christian Academy 66, Huntsville Christian 47
Columbia, Tenn. 48, Hartselle 44
Cottonwood 81, Wicksburg 69
Covenant Christian 61, Shoals Christian 25
Cullman 57, Hartselle 49
Dothan 47, Enterprise 44
Evangel Christian School 63, Master’s Hand Christian 6
Fairfield 62, Pleasant Grove 47
Fairhope 58, Mary Montgomery 47
Georgiana 67, J.F. Shields 64
Good Hope 81, East Lawrence 40
Guntersville 60, Arab 55
Haleyville 54, Cordova 46
Hamilton 45, Dora 43
Hartselle 80, Lincoln County, Tenn. 46
Hazel Green 53, Mae Jemison 40
Headland 44, Eufaula 43
Helena 59, Northridge 50
Hewitt-Trussville 54, Chelsea 28
Hillcrest-Evergreen 60, Highland Home 51
Hokes Bluff 53, Fyffe 46
Holly Pond 54, Falkville 40
Holy Spirit 72, West Blocton 57
Houston Academy 64, Providence Christian 31
Huntsville 59, Grissom 42
Jacksonville 68, Alexandria 57
Jasper 71, Carver-Birmingham 45
Jeff Davis 75, Prattville 57
LAMP 60, B. T. Washington Magnet 51
LaFayette 56, Lanett 44
Lamar County 44, Gordo 40
Lawrence County 54, Brewer 51, 2OT
Leroy 53, Bayshore Christian 51
Lynn 58, Hackleburg 46
Macon-East 58, Glenwood 44
Madison Academy 68, East Limestone 37
Marion County 73, Hubbertville 19
Meek 72, Addison 44
Miller County, Ga. 59, Abbeville Christian Academy 57
Mountain Brook 81, McAdory 71
Muscle Shoals 52, Athens 43
New Brockton 58, Daleville 53
New Hope 60, North Jackson 35
North Sand Mountain 87, Section 48
Northside 74, Fayette County 73
Oneonta 42, Locust Fork 37
Opelika 76, Smiths Station 54
Opp 64, Pike County 58
Parker 61, Holy Family Catholic 31
Paul Bryant 42, Hillcrest 37
Pike Liberal Arts 44, Alabama Christian Academy 38
Pike Road 56, St. James 47
Plainview 85, Geraldine 49
Pleasant Home 61, Straughn 44
Red Bay 58, Belmont, Miss. 42
Sand Rock 60, Spring Garden 58
Sardis 69, Crossville 27
Scottsboro 83, Fort Payne 52
Sidney Lanier 57, Carver-Montgomery 56
Skyline 83, Valley Head 53
Springville 80, St. Clair County 29
St. Paul’s 57, Citronelle 42
Sulligent 47, Winston County 33
Sumiton Christian 46, Curry 28
Sylacauga 54, Central - Clay County 50
T.R. Miller 61, Satsuma 39
Tanner 67, Ardmore 38
Vestavia Hills 64, Tuscaloosa County 50
West Limestone 49, Randolph School 37
West Morgan 50, Priceville 31
Westminster Christian Academy 66, St. John Paul II Catholic 27
White Plains 61, Piedmont 57
Williamson 49, Gulf Shores 31
Wiregrass Kings 67, Crenshaw Christian Academy 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy vs. Falkville, ccd.
___
