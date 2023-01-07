AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 7, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aliceville 42, Greene County 41

Andalusia 64, Geneva 50

Athens Bible 55, Saint Bernard Prep 44

Austin 61, Decatur 33

B.T. Washington 51, Bullock County 45

Baker 67, Davidson 44

Banks 76, Valiant Cross 52

Bibb County 60, Holt 48

Blount 50, Saraland 47

Brantley 65, Kinston 61

Briarwood Christian 66, Pelham 57

Buckhorn 62, Bob Jones 55

Carroll-Ozark 61, Greenville 54

Catholic-Montgomery 71, Autaugaville 62

Childersburg 55, Vincent 53

Chilton Christian Academy 46, Trinity Christian 34

Chilton Christian Academy 66, Huntsville Christian 47

Columbia, Tenn. 48, Hartselle 44

Cottonwood 81, Wicksburg 69

Covenant Christian 61, Shoals Christian 25

Cullman 57, Hartselle 49

Dothan 47, Enterprise 44

Evangel Christian School 63, Master’s Hand Christian 6

Fairfield 62, Pleasant Grove 47

Fairhope 58, Mary Montgomery 47

Georgiana 67, J.F. Shields 64

Good Hope 81, East Lawrence 40

Guntersville 60, Arab 55

Haleyville 54, Cordova 46

Hamilton 45, Dora 43

Hartselle 80, Lincoln County, Tenn. 46

Hazel Green 53, Mae Jemison 40

Headland 44, Eufaula 43

Helena 59, Northridge 50

Hewitt-Trussville 54, Chelsea 28

Hillcrest-Evergreen 60, Highland Home 51

Hokes Bluff 53, Fyffe 46

Holly Pond 54, Falkville 40

Holy Spirit 72, West Blocton 57

    • Houston Academy 64, Providence Christian 31

    Huntsville 59, Grissom 42

    Jacksonville 68, Alexandria 57

    Jasper 71, Carver-Birmingham 45

    Jeff Davis 75, Prattville 57

    LAMP 60, B. T. Washington Magnet 51

    LaFayette 56, Lanett 44

    Lamar County 44, Gordo 40

    Lawrence County 54, Brewer 51, 2OT

    Leroy 53, Bayshore Christian 51

    Lynn 58, Hackleburg 46

    Macon-East 58, Glenwood 44

    Madison Academy 68, East Limestone 37

    Marion County 73, Hubbertville 19

    Meek 72, Addison 44

    Miller County, Ga. 59, Abbeville Christian Academy 57

    Mountain Brook 81, McAdory 71

    Muscle Shoals 52, Athens 43

    New Brockton 58, Daleville 53

    New Hope 60, North Jackson 35

    North Sand Mountain 87, Section 48

    Northside 74, Fayette County 73

    Oneonta 42, Locust Fork 37

    Opelika 76, Smiths Station 54

    Opp 64, Pike County 58

    Parker 61, Holy Family Catholic 31

    Paul Bryant 42, Hillcrest 37

    Pike Liberal Arts 44, Alabama Christian Academy 38

    Pike Road 56, St. James 47

    Plainview 85, Geraldine 49

    Pleasant Home 61, Straughn 44

    Red Bay 58, Belmont, Miss. 42

    Sand Rock 60, Spring Garden 58

    Sardis 69, Crossville 27

    Scottsboro 83, Fort Payne 52

    Sidney Lanier 57, Carver-Montgomery 56

    Skyline 83, Valley Head 53

    Springville 80, St. Clair County 29

    St. Paul’s 57, Citronelle 42

    Sulligent 47, Winston County 33

    Sumiton Christian 46, Curry 28

    Sylacauga 54, Central - Clay County 50

    T.R. Miller 61, Satsuma 39

    Tanner 67, Ardmore 38

    Vestavia Hills 64, Tuscaloosa County 50

    West Limestone 49, Randolph School 37

    West Morgan 50, Priceville 31

    Westminster Christian Academy 66, St. John Paul II Catholic 27

    White Plains 61, Piedmont 57

    Williamson 49, Gulf Shores 31

    Wiregrass Kings 67, Crenshaw Christian Academy 34

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Lindsay Lane Christian Academy vs. Falkville, ccd.

