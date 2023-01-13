Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Green Mountain Union 41, Bellows Falls Union 28
Lyndon Institute 62, Randolph Union 24
Missisquoi Valley Union 54, Colchester 48
Mount Mansfield Union 42, Rice Memorial 31
Mount St. Joseph Academy 64, West Rutland 15
Oxbow Union 56, Rivendell, N.H. 7
Peoples Academy 53, U-32 39
Poultney 42, Mill River Union 18
South Burlington 43, Bellows Free Academy of St. Albans 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Essex vs. St. Johnsbury Academy, ppd.
Lake Region Union vs. Montpelier, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/