AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 13, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Green Mountain Union 41, Bellows Falls Union 28

Lyndon Institute 62, Randolph Union 24

Missisquoi Valley Union 54, Colchester 48

Mount Mansfield Union 42, Rice Memorial 31

Mount St. Joseph Academy 64, West Rutland 15

Oxbow Union 56, Rivendell, N.H. 7

Peoples Academy 53, U-32 39

Poultney 42, Mill River Union 18

South Burlington 43, Bellows Free Academy of St. Albans 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Essex vs. St. Johnsbury Academy, ppd.

Lake Region Union vs. Montpelier, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.