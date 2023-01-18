Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allegany 75, Mountain Ridge 72
Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 79, Heights 68
Blake 65, Sherwood 57
Bullis 69, Landon 48
C. H. Flowers 54, Laurel 47
Cambridge/SD 72, Col. Richardson 29
Crofton 67, North County 53
Damascus 63, Bethesda 49
Delmarva Christian, Del. 79, Salisbury 70
Edgewood 66, Harford Tech 57
Elkton 58, Bohemia Manor 40
Fallston 97, North Harford 44
Frederick Baptist 64, Martinsburg Christian, W.Va. 52
Gaithersburg 72, Clarksburg 52
Green Street Academy 73, Dunbar 70
Highland-Warrenton, Va. 71, National Christian Academy 33
Liberty 55, Century 53
Manchester Valley 54, Tuscarora 46
North Dorchester 63, Saint Michaels 36
Northeast - AA 64, Arundel 54
Old Mill 82, Annapolis 69
Oxon Hill 72, Frederick Douglass 66
Parkside 72, Pocomoke 55
Patterson Mill 59, Joppatowne 33
Paw Paw, W.Va. 72, Hancock 67
Queen Annes County 82, North Caroline 60
Rockville 52, Wheaton 42
SHABACH! Christian 65, Huntington Prep, W.Va. 63
Seneca Valley 71, Northwest - Mtg 58
Smithsburg 50, Clear Spring 47
Springbrook 69, Richard Montgomery 67
St. Andrew’s 75, Flint Hill, Va. 58
Suitland 77, Eleanor Roosevelt 65
Walkersville 55, Thomas Johnson 43
Walt Whitman 82, Watkins Mill 37
Walter Johnson 60, Magruder 57
Wicomico 89, Mardela 31
Winston Churchill 100, Montgomery Blair 31
