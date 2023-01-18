AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 18, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allegany 75, Mountain Ridge 72

Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 79, Heights 68

Blake 65, Sherwood 57

Bullis 69, Landon 48

C. H. Flowers 54, Laurel 47

Cambridge/SD 72, Col. Richardson 29

Crofton 67, North County 53

Damascus 63, Bethesda 49

Delmarva Christian, Del. 79, Salisbury 70

Edgewood 66, Harford Tech 57

Elkton 58, Bohemia Manor 40

Fallston 97, North Harford 44

Frederick Baptist 64, Martinsburg Christian, W.Va. 52

Gaithersburg 72, Clarksburg 52

Green Street Academy 73, Dunbar 70

Highland-Warrenton, Va. 71, National Christian Academy 33

Liberty 55, Century 53

Manchester Valley 54, Tuscarora 46

North Dorchester 63, Saint Michaels 36

Northeast - AA 64, Arundel 54

Old Mill 82, Annapolis 69

Oxon Hill 72, Frederick Douglass 66

Parkside 72, Pocomoke 55

Patterson Mill 59, Joppatowne 33

Paw Paw, W.Va. 72, Hancock 67

Queen Annes County 82, North Caroline 60

Rockville 52, Wheaton 42

SHABACH! Christian 65, Huntington Prep, W.Va. 63

Seneca Valley 71, Northwest - Mtg 58

Smithsburg 50, Clear Spring 47

Springbrook 69, Richard Montgomery 67

St. Andrew’s 75, Flint Hill, Va. 58

Suitland 77, Eleanor Roosevelt 65

Walkersville 55, Thomas Johnson 43

Walt Whitman 82, Watkins Mill 37

Walter Johnson 60, Magruder 57

Wicomico 89, Mardela 31

Winston Churchill 100, Montgomery Blair 31

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

