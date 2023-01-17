AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 17, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bayonne 61, Dickinson 22

Camden 90, Bishop Gorman, Nev. 54

Cherokee 54, Clearview Regional 44

Cresskill 61, Midland Park 39

Delaware Valley Regional 61, Bridgewater-Raritan 57

East Brunswick 79, J.P. Stevens 74

East Orange 55, Orange 42

Egg Harbor 66, Westampton Tech 38

Franklin 82, Irvington 58

Gloucester City 52, Deptford 50

Haddon Township 54, Pitman 37

Hasbrouck Heights 52, Passaic Charter 42

High School Of Graphic Communication Arts, N.Y. 63, Hillside 62

Holy Cross Prep 87, Freire Charter, Pa. 19

Immaculate Conception-Montclair 68, Arts 63

Jackson Memorial 59, Piscataway 51

Jefferson 59, Roxbury 26

Lincoln 38, Snyder 34

McNair 52, Johnson 42

Metuchen 48, Dunellen 30

Middle Township 52, Medford Tech 50

Newark Collegiate 54, Hoboken 50

Newark Vocational 67, Weequahic 56

Overbrook 58, Kingsway 48

Park Ridge 47, Eastern Christian 40

Passaic Tech 59, West Caldwell Tech 41

Paterson Charter 64, Newark Central 53

Paterson Kennedy 51, Barringer 43

Paulsboro 45, KIPP Cooper Norcross 31

Phillipsburg 49, Watchung Hills 48

Ridgefield Park 68, Saddle Brook 42

Roselle 69, New Brunswick 31

South Plainfield 52, New Providence 46

St. Georges Tech, Del. 71, Burlington City 67

St. John Vianney 74, Pioneer Academy 50

    • St. Rose 53, Patrick School 49

    St. Thomas Aquinas 82, Plainfield 48

    Steinert 46, Iselin Kennedy 37

    Teaneck 80, Columbia 76

    Timothy Christian 76, Sayreville 52

    Washington Township 62, Eastern 57

    West Side 67, American History 62

    Williamstown 71, Sterling 67

    Willingboro 74, Delran 42

    Wood-Ridge 69, Bergen Charter 56

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

