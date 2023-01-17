Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bayonne 61, Dickinson 22
Camden 90, Bishop Gorman, Nev. 54
Cherokee 54, Clearview Regional 44
Cresskill 61, Midland Park 39
Delaware Valley Regional 61, Bridgewater-Raritan 57
East Brunswick 79, J.P. Stevens 74
East Orange 55, Orange 42
Egg Harbor 66, Westampton Tech 38
Franklin 82, Irvington 58
Gloucester City 52, Deptford 50
Haddon Township 54, Pitman 37
Hasbrouck Heights 52, Passaic Charter 42
High School Of Graphic Communication Arts, N.Y. 63, Hillside 62
Holy Cross Prep 87, Freire Charter, Pa. 19
Immaculate Conception-Montclair 68, Arts 63
Jackson Memorial 59, Piscataway 51
Jefferson 59, Roxbury 26
Lincoln 38, Snyder 34
McNair 52, Johnson 42
Metuchen 48, Dunellen 30
Middle Township 52, Medford Tech 50
Newark Collegiate 54, Hoboken 50
Newark Vocational 67, Weequahic 56
Overbrook 58, Kingsway 48
Park Ridge 47, Eastern Christian 40
Passaic Tech 59, West Caldwell Tech 41
Paterson Charter 64, Newark Central 53
Paterson Kennedy 51, Barringer 43
Paulsboro 45, KIPP Cooper Norcross 31
Phillipsburg 49, Watchung Hills 48
Ridgefield Park 68, Saddle Brook 42
Roselle 69, New Brunswick 31
South Plainfield 52, New Providence 46
St. Georges Tech, Del. 71, Burlington City 67
St. John Vianney 74, Pioneer Academy 50
St. Rose 53, Patrick School 49
St. Thomas Aquinas 82, Plainfield 48
Steinert 46, Iselin Kennedy 37
Teaneck 80, Columbia 76
Timothy Christian 76, Sayreville 52
Washington Township 62, Eastern 57
West Side 67, American History 62
Williamstown 71, Sterling 67
Willingboro 74, Delran 42
Wood-Ridge 69, Bergen Charter 56
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/