Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexandria 85, White Plains 63
Baker 66, Davidson 40
Fairfield 63, John Carroll Catholic 59
Fairview 78, West Blocton 57
Glencoe 67, Sardis 66
Keith 61, Linden 40
Loachapoka 63, Billingsley 17
Luverne 46, Highland Home 36
Marengo 37, A.L. Johnson 33
Piedmont 66, Anniston 53
Pinson Valley 67, Huntsville 59
Sumiton Christian 60, Falkville 54
Talladega 60, Lincoln 52
Valley 75, Handley 63
Wilcox Central 61, Central-Hayneville 48
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/