Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 19, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria 85, White Plains 63

Baker 66, Davidson 40

Fairfield 63, John Carroll Catholic 59

Fairview 78, West Blocton 57

Glencoe 67, Sardis 66

Keith 61, Linden 40

Loachapoka 63, Billingsley 17

Luverne 46, Highland Home 36

Marengo 37, A.L. Johnson 33

Piedmont 66, Anniston 53

Pinson Valley 67, Huntsville 59

Sumiton Christian 60, Falkville 54

Talladega 60, Lincoln 52

Valley 75, Handley 63

Wilcox Central 61, Central-Hayneville 48

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

