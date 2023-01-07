Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bradshaw Mountain 62, Phoenix Greenway 20
Casteel High School 52, Casa Grande 27
Chandler Seton 67, Eastmark 24
Chandler Valley Christian 79, Queen Creek Arizona ALAI 28
Coolidge 66, San Tan Foothills 33
Flagstaff Coconino 58, Cottonwood Mingus 44
Florence 60, ALA-Anthem South 15
Fredonia 55, Beaver Dam 20
Gilbert Leading Edge 67, San Tan Charter 5
Gilbert Mesquite 58, Scottsdale Saguaro 45
Glendale 28, Yuma Kofa 26
Glendale Prep 46, Flagstaff Northland Prep 32
Globe 31, Ben Franklin 29
Goodyear Estrella Foothills 81, Bullhead City Mohave 20
Horizon Honors 76, Sequoia Pathway 7
Keams Canyon Hopi 73, Tuba City Greyhills 5
Kingman Academy of Learning 40, St John Paul II 39
Miami 52, Gilbert Classical Academy 22
Mohave Accelerated 54, Heritage Academy - Laveen 23
Morenci 50, Tombstone 29
Northwest Christian 42, Camp Verde 33
Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 63, NFL YET College Prep Academy 23
Phoenix Bourgade 73, Chino Valley 12
Phoenix Country Day 60, Sedona Red Rock 42
Phoenix Horizon 55, Scottsdale Chaparral 32
Phoenix Valley Lutheran 47, Superior 18
Pima 79, Willcox 15
Prescott 59, Scottsdale Coronado 24
Pusch Ridge Christian 47, Thatcher 42
Rancho Solano Prep 57, Highland Prep 46
Rock Point 70, Williams 57
San Carlos 52, Arete-Mesa Prep 36
San Luis 29, Wellton Antelope 26
Scottsdale Christian 42, Wickenburg 26
Sierra Vista Buena 58, Vail Cienega 52, 2OT
St. Augustine Catholic 62, Eloy Santa Cruz 32
Trinity Christian 31, Paradise Valley 24
Tucson Flowing Wells 70, Marana 20
Valley Vista 68, West Point 33
Veritas Prep 44, Glendale North Pointe 21
Yuma Cibola 71, Brawley, Calif. 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Safford vs. San Miguel, ccd.
