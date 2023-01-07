Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blue Mountain Union 36, Williamstown 27
Essex 54, Bellows Free Academy of St. Albans 40
Hazen Union 70, Stowe 40
Mid Vermont Christian School 42, Rivendell, N.H. 12
Mount Mansfield Union 48, South Burlington 39
Richford 50, Bellows Free Academy of Fairfax 24
St. Johnsbury Academy 60, Burlington 44
Thetford Academy 73, Hartford 24
Twinfield Union 60, Northfield 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Champlain Valley Union vs. Rice Memorial, ppd.
