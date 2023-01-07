AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 7, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blue Mountain Union 36, Williamstown 27

Essex 54, Bellows Free Academy of St. Albans 40

Hazen Union 70, Stowe 40

Mid Vermont Christian School 42, Rivendell, N.H. 12

Mount Mansfield Union 48, South Burlington 39

Richford 50, Bellows Free Academy of Fairfax 24

St. Johnsbury Academy 60, Burlington 44

Thetford Academy 73, Hartford 24

Twinfield Union 60, Northfield 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Champlain Valley Union vs. Rice Memorial, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

