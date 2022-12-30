AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 30, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ben Lippen 49, Cambridge Academy 31

Bethlehem Christian Academy, Ga. 39, Academic Magnet 30

Carvers Bay 39, Conway 20

Cathedral Academy 51, Crescent 38

Cheraw 47, United Faith Christian, N.C. 39

Chesterfield 52, Columbia 50

Crestwood 45, Lee Central 30

Curtis Baptist, Ga. 42, Laurens Academy 23

Dillon 38, Lake City 30

East Bend Forbush, N.C. 41, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 34

Eastside 47, J.L. Mann 36

Gray Collegiate Academy 66, Lakewood 13

Hartsville 63, Carmel Christian, N.C. 29

Heathwood Hall 70, Irmo 32

Hephzibah, Ga. 53, Calhoun Falls 39

High Point Academy 57, Marlboro County 50

Hilton Head Island 48, Hilton Head Prep 30

James Island 56, Thomas Nelson, Ky. 38

Johnson Central, Ky. 43, R.B. Stall 26

Latta 31, St. James 23

Legacy 45, Quality Education Academy, N.C. 34

Manning 49, West Florence 44

Matthews Butler, N.C. 68, South Aiken 32

North Florida Educational Instutitute, Fla. 47, Greer 41

Reynoldsburg, Ohio 58, Ashley Ridge 40

Riverside 52, Cane Bay 50

Scott’s Branch 38, Baptist Hill 25

Seneca 41, Section, Ala. 23

South Florence 68, Brookland-Cayce 6

South Pointe 61, 1 of 1, N.C. 57

Southside 50, Gaffney 27

Spartanburg 68, Union County 15

St. Pius X, Ga. 54, Indian Land 17

T.L. Hanna 46, Bishop England 35

    • Wando 47, Holly Springs, N.C. 46

    Waxhaw Cuthbertson, N.C. 54, Greenville Hurricanes 37

    Westminster-Augusta, Ga. 45, Richard Winn Academy 38

    Wilson 61, Georgetown 30

    Woodland 50, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 21

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

