Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ben Lippen 49, Cambridge Academy 31
Bethlehem Christian Academy, Ga. 39, Academic Magnet 30
Carvers Bay 39, Conway 20
Cathedral Academy 51, Crescent 38
Cheraw 47, United Faith Christian, N.C. 39
Chesterfield 52, Columbia 50
Crestwood 45, Lee Central 30
Curtis Baptist, Ga. 42, Laurens Academy 23
Dillon 38, Lake City 30
East Bend Forbush, N.C. 41, Oceanside Collegiate Academy 34
Eastside 47, J.L. Mann 36
Gray Collegiate Academy 66, Lakewood 13
Hartsville 63, Carmel Christian, N.C. 29
Heathwood Hall 70, Irmo 32
Hephzibah, Ga. 53, Calhoun Falls 39
High Point Academy 57, Marlboro County 50
Hilton Head Island 48, Hilton Head Prep 30
James Island 56, Thomas Nelson, Ky. 38
Johnson Central, Ky. 43, R.B. Stall 26
Latta 31, St. James 23
Legacy 45, Quality Education Academy, N.C. 34
Manning 49, West Florence 44
Matthews Butler, N.C. 68, South Aiken 32
North Florida Educational Instutitute, Fla. 47, Greer 41
Reynoldsburg, Ohio 58, Ashley Ridge 40
Riverside 52, Cane Bay 50
Scott’s Branch 38, Baptist Hill 25
Seneca 41, Section, Ala. 23
South Florence 68, Brookland-Cayce 6
South Pointe 61, 1 of 1, N.C. 57
Southside 50, Gaffney 27
Spartanburg 68, Union County 15
St. Pius X, Ga. 54, Indian Land 17
T.L. Hanna 46, Bishop England 35
Wando 47, Holly Springs, N.C. 46
Waxhaw Cuthbertson, N.C. 54, Greenville Hurricanes 37
Westminster-Augusta, Ga. 45, Richard Winn Academy 38
Wilson 61, Georgetown 30
Woodland 50, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 21
___
