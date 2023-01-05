Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anthem Prep 68, San Pasqual, Winterhaven, Calif. 47
Buckeye 55, Yuma Kofa 40
Chandler Valley Christian 86, Globe 55
Highland Prep 92, Scottsdale Prep 31
Kearny Ray 52, North Phoenix Preparatory 29
Lincoln 52, Sequoia Charter School 40
Peoria Centennial 76, Paradise Valley 41
Peoria Sunrise Mountain 94, Willow Canyon 60
Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 67, Heritage Academy - Laveen 44
Phoenix Country Day 65, Tempe Prep 48
Pima 79, Benson 42
Scottsdale Chaparral 69, Williams Field 63
Seligman 62, Ash Fork 38
Sierra Vista Buena 79, Thatcher 52
Vail Cienega 67, Tucson Arizona IRHS 64
Winkelman Hayden 59, Ft. Thomas 52
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/