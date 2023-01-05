AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 5, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anthem Prep 68, San Pasqual, Winterhaven, Calif. 47

Buckeye 55, Yuma Kofa 40

Chandler Valley Christian 86, Globe 55

Highland Prep 92, Scottsdale Prep 31

Kearny Ray 52, North Phoenix Preparatory 29

Lincoln 52, Sequoia Charter School 40

Peoria Centennial 76, Paradise Valley 41

Peoria Sunrise Mountain 94, Willow Canyon 60

Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 67, Heritage Academy - Laveen 44

Phoenix Country Day 65, Tempe Prep 48

Pima 79, Benson 42

Scottsdale Chaparral 69, Williams Field 63

Seligman 62, Ash Fork 38

Sierra Vista Buena 79, Thatcher 52

Vail Cienega 67, Tucson Arizona IRHS 64

Winkelman Hayden 59, Ft. Thomas 52

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

