Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Academy of the New Church 39, Abington Friends 31

Bedford 78, Somerset 53

Bodine 50, Masterman 44

Brashear 80, Westinghouse 47

Columbia 49, Kennard-Dale 47

Conemaugh Township 61, Conemaugh Valley 51

General McLane 74, Titusville 45

George School 75, Friends Select 62

Greater Johnstown 91, Richland 65

Hanover 58, Daniel Boone 55

Holy Redeemer 60, Lake-Lehman 36

Imani Christian Academy 51, Neighborhood Academy 44

Jamestown 73, Cochranton 65

Juniata Valley 55, Penns Valley 51

Littlestown 67, Bermudian Springs 34

Loyalsock 66, Bloomsburg 34

Mansfield 63, South Williamsport 50

Nanticoke Area 49, MMI Prep 18

Neumann 59, Montgomery 31

North Penn-Mansfield 63, South Williamsport 50

Oil City 48, Bradford 29

Perry Traditional Academy 51, Carrick 22

Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 47, New Brighton 46

Portage Area 67, Penn Manor 63

Purchase Line 61, Blacklick Valley 53

River Valley 70, Homer-Center 48

Selinsgrove 43, Milton 34

Shamokin 65, Jersey Shore 53

Shipley 56, Pennington, N.J. 49

St. Benedict’s, N.J. 61, The Hill School 48

Taylor Allderdice 76, Pittsburgh Obama 57

Union Area 62, Slippery Rock 38

Westtown 62, Germantown Friends 33

York 59, Allentown Dieruff 57

York Suburban 47, Lebanon 32

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Springside Chestnut Hill vs. Freire Charter, ccd.

___

