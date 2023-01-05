Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Academy of the New Church 39, Abington Friends 31
Bedford 78, Somerset 53
Bodine 50, Masterman 44
Brashear 80, Westinghouse 47
Columbia 49, Kennard-Dale 47
Conemaugh Township 61, Conemaugh Valley 51
General McLane 74, Titusville 45
George School 75, Friends Select 62
Greater Johnstown 91, Richland 65
Hanover 58, Daniel Boone 55
Holy Redeemer 60, Lake-Lehman 36
Imani Christian Academy 51, Neighborhood Academy 44
Jamestown 73, Cochranton 65
Juniata Valley 55, Penns Valley 51
Littlestown 67, Bermudian Springs 34
Loyalsock 66, Bloomsburg 34
Mansfield 63, South Williamsport 50
Nanticoke Area 49, MMI Prep 18
Neumann 59, Montgomery 31
North Penn-Mansfield 63, South Williamsport 50
Oil City 48, Bradford 29
Perry Traditional Academy 51, Carrick 22
Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 47, New Brighton 46
Portage Area 67, Penn Manor 63
Purchase Line 61, Blacklick Valley 53
River Valley 70, Homer-Center 48
Selinsgrove 43, Milton 34
Shamokin 65, Jersey Shore 53
Shipley 56, Pennington, N.J. 49
St. Benedict’s, N.J. 61, The Hill School 48
Taylor Allderdice 76, Pittsburgh Obama 57
Union Area 62, Slippery Rock 38
Westtown 62, Germantown Friends 33
York 59, Allentown Dieruff 57
York Suburban 47, Lebanon 32
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Springside Chestnut Hill vs. Freire Charter, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/