Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 7, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington 62, Cheltenham 48

Abington Heights 66, Scranton Prep 51

Academy of the New Church 81, Moorestown Friends, N.J. 13

Aliquippa 69, Sewickley Academy 32

Altoona 63, Carlisle 58

Ambridge 68, Central Valley 61

Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 81, Neighborhood Academy 77

Archbishop Carroll 66, Archbishop Wood 61

Athens 58, Troy 51

Avonworth 85, East Allegheny 53

Baldwin 62, Canon-McMillan 37

Beaver Area 62, Blackhawk 56

Bentworth 66, Carmichaels 55

Bermudian Springs 38, Hanover 34, OT

Bethel Park 76, Trinity 61

Bethlehem Freedom 59, Easton 46

Bethlehem Liberty 51, Bethlehem Catholic 43

Bishop Canevin 53, Propel Montour High School 12

Blue Ridge 74, Mountain View 50

Boiling Springs 50, East Pennsboro 45

Bonner-Prendergast 39, La Salle CHS 34

Brashear 66, Carrick 53

Brownsville 49, Mount Pleasant 37

Burgettstown 68, Bethlehem Center 50

Burrell 48, Deer Lakes 47

Cambria Heights 50, Penns Manor 49

Cambridge Springs 69, Youngsville 40

Camp Hill 46, Susquehanna Township 39

Camp Hill Trinity 66, Middletown 51

Canton 61, Cowanesque Valley 49

Carlynton 71, Western Beaver 45

Cedar Crest 65, Lebanon 35

Central Bucks East 60, Bensalem 57

Central Bucks South 64, Council Rock North 52

Central Bucks West 53, Council Rock South 33

    • Central Cambria 80, Somerset 57

    Central Dauphin 48, Cumberland Valley 39

    Central Martinsburg 58, Bedford 40

    Chartiers Valley 60, South Fayette 53

    Chartiers-Houston High School 73, Frazier 53

    Christopher Dock 67, Bristol 46

    Clairton 64, Leechburg 44

    Cochranton 79, Maplewood 47

    Coventry Christian 49, Conestoga Christian 48

    Crestwood 41, Tunkhannock 40

    Dallas 81, Berwick 55

    Dallastown Area 69, Spring Grove 57

    Daltown 69, Spring Grove 57

    De La Salle, Ill. 43, Erie Cathedral Prep 42

    Derry 67, Apollo-Ridge 50

    Devon Preparatory School 68, Lansdale Catholic 47

    ELCO 48, Blue Mountain 45

    Eastern York 60, West York 44

    Eden Christian 67, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 39

    Elizabethtown 44, Solanco 39

    Elk County Catholic 48, Dubois Central Catholic 33

    Emmaus 72, Pocono Mountain West 58

    Erie McDowell 62, Erie 51

    Executive Charter 78, Pottsville Nativity 56

    Fairview 62, Iroquois 26

    Farrell 87, George Jr. Republic 39

    Forest City 84, Lackawanna Trail 37

    Forest Hills 53, Bishop Guilfoyle 36

    Fox Chapel 62, Plum 21

    Franklin 56, Hickory 42

    Franklin Regional 43, Kiski Area 36

    Gateway 62, Penn-Trafford 45

    Geibel Catholic 100, West Greene 62

    Gettysburg 65, Greencastle Antrim 61

    Girard 58, Erie First Christian Academy 40

    Greensburg Central Catholic 75, Jeannette 60

    Greenwood 62, Newport 34

    Grove City 57, Dubois 36

    Halifax 64, Susquenita 38

    Hampton 77, Indiana 41

    Harbor Creek 67, Fort Leboeuf 45

    Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 80, Steelton-Highspire 54

    Hempfield 48, Penn Manor 40

    Highlands 74, Freeport 47

    Holy Redeemer 67, MMI Prep 38

    Honesdale 50, North Pocono 43

    Jenkintown 53, Renaissance Academy 25

    Juniata 43, East Juniata 40

    Juniata Valley 74, Mount Union 67

    Kennard-Dale 57, Garden Spot 46

    Kennedy Catholic 60, Sharpsville 52

    Kinsman Badger, Ohio 74, Conneaut Area 29

    Lakeland 64, Dunmore 48

    Lakeview 55, Jamestown 32

    Lancaster Country Day 50, Annville-Cleona 38

    Lancaster McCaskey 53, Manheim Township 48

    Laurel 60, South Side 51

    Laurel Highlands 60, Albert Gallatin 33

    Lewisburg 57, Mifflinburg 45

    Ligonier Valley 69, Valley 52

    Lincoln Park Charter 86, Canisius, N.Y. 78

    Linville Hill 61, Alliance Christian 41

    Littlestown 57, York County Tech 40

    Lower Moreland 45, Hatboro-Horsham 38

    Manheim Central 54, Ephrata 37

    Mansfield 48, Wellsboro 47

    Mapletown 71, Cal 54

    Maritime Academy 73, Philadelphia Central 57

    Mars 82, West Allegheny 56

    McConnellsburg High School 81, Fannett-Metal 66

    McGuffey 59, Charleroi 38

    McKeesport 64, Greater Latrobe 62

    Mechanicsburg 74, Mifflin County 47

    Mercer 60, Rocky Grove 39

    Mid Valley 54, Carbondale 35

    Millersburg 65, Line Mountain 51

    Mohawk 58, Beaver Falls 57

    Monessen 61, Jefferson-Morgan 58

    Montrose 50, Susquehanna Township 39

    Mount Lebanon 69, Hempfield Area 36

    Muncy 73, Montgomery 35

    Nanticoke Area 51, Hanover Area 40

    Nazareth Area 58, Allentown Dieruff 55

    Neshannock 51, Elwood City Riverside 42

    Neumann-Goretti 57, Philadelphia West Catholic 56

    New Castle 71, Butler 60

    New Oxford 55, York Suburban 46

    North Allegheny 57, Pine-Richland 40

    North East 50, Northwestern 28

    North Hills 66, Moon 60

    North Penn 53, Neshaminy 47

    North Penn-Mansfield 48, Wellsboro 47

    North Star 60, Conemaugh Valley 50

    Northampton 60, Stroudsburg 34

    Oil City 57, Greenville 24

    Old Forge 59, Elk Lake 29

    Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 71, Steel Valley 66

    Palumbo 67, South Philadelphia 14

    Parkland 79, East Stroudsburg North 54

    Penn Hills 49, Armstrong 41

    Peters Township 77, Connellsville 25

    Philadelphia Roman Catholic 59, Cardinal O’Hara 41

    Pittsburgh Obama 66, Perry Traditional Academy 53

    Pittston Area 48, Hazleton Area 32

    Plymouth-Whitemarsh 77, New Hope-Solebury High School 19

    Portage Area 76, Purchase Line 33

    Propel Braddock Hills 66, Winchester Thurston 55

    Quaker Valley 59, West Mifflin 55

    Richland 70, Chestnut Ridge 56

    Ridgway 60, Coudersport 30

    Rochester 60, Avella 41

    Saegertown 58, Union City 43

    Scranton Holy Cross 60, Riverside 52

    Seneca 44, Mercyhurst Prep 40

    Seneca Valley 63, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 54

    Serra Catholic 78, Springdale 69

    Seton-LaSalle 66, Keystone Oaks 55

    Shaler 59, Woodland Hills 42

    Sheffield 60, Kane Area 49

    Shenango 80, Northgate 65

    Shipley 66, Germantown Friends 38

    South Allegheny 58, Montour 48

    South Park 42, Brentwood 33

    Southern Columbia 62, Northumberland Christian 55

    Southern Fulton 43, Forbes Road 28

    Southern Huntingdon 57, Claysburg-Kimmel 54

    Southmoreland 73, Elizabeth Forward 66

    Springfield Montco 48, Quakertown 46

    St. Joseph’s Prep 54, Archbishop Ryan 53

    St. Marys 40, Bradford 35

    State College 54, Chambersburg 47

    Susquehannock 71, Dover 46

    TECH Freire Charter 64, Liguori 41

    Taylor Allderdice 75, Westinghouse 38

    Thomas Jefferson 86, Ringgold 35

    Titusville 77, Eisenhower 73

    Turkeyfoot Valley 48, Meyersdale 31

    Uniontown 79, Belle Vernon 64

    United 65, Marion Center 26

    Upper Dublin 73, William Tennent 49

    Upper St. Clair 62, Norwin 56

    Valley View 61, Scranton 58, OT

    Vaux Big Picture 58, Franklin Learning Center 31

    Wallenpaupack 48, Delaware Valley 40

    Warwick 62, Conestoga Valley 41

    Washington 56, Yough 37

    Waynesboro 62, Shippensburg 31

    West Middlesex 64, Commodore Perry 30

    West Scranton 58, Western Wayne 20

    Westtown 59, George School 51

    Wilkes-Barre Area 61, Wyoming Valley West 58

    Wissahickon 64, Upper Moreland 57

    Wyoming Area 62, Lake-Lehman 35

    York 58, Coatesville 49

    York Catholic 55, Biglerville 31

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Cornell vs. Union Area, ppd.

    Meadville vs. General McLane, ppd. to Jan 31st.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

