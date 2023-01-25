AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 25, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Devils Lake 69, Fargo South 60

Fargo Davies 90, Grand Forks Red River 68

Fargo North 80, Valley City 62

Four Winds/Minnewaukan 81, Lakota 37

Grand Forks Central 82, Grafton 73

Grant County/Mott-Regent 73, Hazen 66

Mandan 82, Legacy 62

North Star 78, Warwick 74

Sargent County 71, Tiospa Zina Tribal, S.D. 50

Sheyenne 65, West Fargo Horace 49

Shiloh 76, Standing Rock 53

South Border 47, Kidder County 31

St. John 84, Dakota Prairie 38

TGU 61, Velva 47

West Fargo 89, Wahpeton 81

Westhope/Newburg 87, Drake/Anamoose 48

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

