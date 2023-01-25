Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Devils Lake 69, Fargo South 60
Fargo Davies 90, Grand Forks Red River 68
Fargo North 80, Valley City 62
Four Winds/Minnewaukan 81, Lakota 37
Grand Forks Central 82, Grafton 73
Grant County/Mott-Regent 73, Hazen 66
Mandan 82, Legacy 62
North Star 78, Warwick 74
Sargent County 71, Tiospa Zina Tribal, S.D. 50
Sheyenne 65, West Fargo Horace 49
Shiloh 76, Standing Rock 53
South Border 47, Kidder County 31
St. John 84, Dakota Prairie 38
TGU 61, Velva 47
West Fargo 89, Wahpeton 81
Westhope/Newburg 87, Drake/Anamoose 48
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/