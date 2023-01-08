Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bellarmine Prep 71, South Kitsap 27
Bellevue Christian 58, Annie Wright 32
Bethel 47, Graham-Kapowsin 34
Bothell 56, Redmond 26
Burlington-Edison 70, Mount Baker 32
Cedarcrest 51, Sedro-Woolley 28
Chimacum 44, Vashon Island 40
Cle Elum/Roslyn 53, Granger 16
Crosspoint Academy 46, Evergreen Lutheran 21
Darrington 59, Shoreline Christian 10
Deer Park 52, Medical Lake 23
Dufur, Ore. 52, Lyle-Wishram 22
Eastlake 65, Newport-Bellevue 39
Eisenhower 79, Eastmont 58
Ellensburg 68, East Valley (Yakima) 28
Emerald Ridge 62, Rogers (Puyallup) 31
King’s 41, Cascade Christian 26
Olympia 76, Curtis 36
Pomeroy 41, DeSales 39
Republic 61, Cusick 32
Shorewood 40, Archbishop Murphy 37
South Whidbey 50, Bellingham 31
Walla Walla Academy 48, Dayton/Waitsburg 18
Wapato 82, College Place 54
Yakama Tribal 46, Garfield-Palouse 40
Zillah 56, Connell 27
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Columbia (Hunters) vs. Curlew, ccd.
___
