Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Academy of the New Church 54, Lincoln Leadership 18
Barrack Hebrew 63, New Foundations 23
Bethlehem Catholic 48, Imhotep Charter 39
Central Dauphin 39, Central Dauphin East 19
Dobbins 28, GAMP 13
East Juniata 24, Greenwood 22
Eastern York 50, Donegal 23
Engineering And Science 60, Gratz 31
Fels 64, Hill-Freedman 35
Ferndale 38, Conemaugh Valley 35
Frankford 41, Tacony Academy 29
Franklin Towne Charter 55, Hardy Williams 22
Freire Charter 59, Constitution 20
Geibel Catholic 49, Hundred, W.Va. 45
High School of the Future 40, West Philadelphia 26
Laurel 51, Shenango 32
Lower Dauphin 38, Milton Hershey 28
Manheim Central 62, Spring Grove 38
Masterman 42, Roxborough 12
Meadville 40, Jamestown 28
New Castle 38, Farrell 37
North Star 51, Ligonier Valley 22
Olney Charter 48, Bodine 22
Palumbo 47, Philadelphia Academy Charter 30
Penn Treaty 65, Edison 29
Philadelphia Central 52, Parkway Northwest 10
Philadelphia Electrical and Tech Charter 50, KIPP Dubois 33
Philadelphia George Washington 24, Abraham Lincoln 11
Philadelphia High School for Girls 34, Sankofa Freedom 27
Philadelphia MC&S 27, Nueva Esperanza 18
Philadelphia Northeast 55, Motivation 21
Pocono Mountain East 31, Allentown Dieruff 25
Punxsutawney 36, Elk County Catholic 26
Richland 50, Bedford 27
River Valley 51, Cambria Heights 24
Rush 24, South Philadelphia 21
Springdale 44, Northgate 18
Union Grant, W.Va. 58, Turkeyfoot Valley 41
Windber 53, Shade 37
Wyomissing 58, West York 53
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
William Penn, Del. vs. Chester, ppd.
___
