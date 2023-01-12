Wednesday’s Scores

Click to copy

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Academy of the New Church 54, Lincoln Leadership 18

Barrack Hebrew 63, New Foundations 23

Bethlehem Catholic 48, Imhotep Charter 39

Central Dauphin 39, Central Dauphin East 19

Dobbins 28, GAMP 13

East Juniata 24, Greenwood 22

Eastern York 50, Donegal 23

Engineering And Science 60, Gratz 31

Fels 64, Hill-Freedman 35

Ferndale 38, Conemaugh Valley 35

Frankford 41, Tacony Academy 29

Franklin Towne Charter 55, Hardy Williams 22

Freire Charter 59, Constitution 20

Geibel Catholic 49, Hundred, W.Va. 45

High School of the Future 40, West Philadelphia 26

Laurel 51, Shenango 32

Lower Dauphin 38, Milton Hershey 28

Manheim Central 62, Spring Grove 38

Masterman 42, Roxborough 12

Meadville 40, Jamestown 28

New Castle 38, Farrell 37

North Star 51, Ligonier Valley 22

Olney Charter 48, Bodine 22

Palumbo 47, Philadelphia Academy Charter 30

Penn Treaty 65, Edison 29

Philadelphia Central 52, Parkway Northwest 10

Philadelphia Electrical and Tech Charter 50, KIPP Dubois 33

Philadelphia George Washington 24, Abraham Lincoln 11

Philadelphia High School for Girls 34, Sankofa Freedom 27

Philadelphia MC&S 27, Nueva Esperanza 18

Philadelphia Northeast 55, Motivation 21

Pocono Mountain East 31, Allentown Dieruff 25

Punxsutawney 36, Elk County Catholic 26

Richland 50, Bedford 27

River Valley 51, Cambria Heights 24

Rush 24, South Philadelphia 21

Springdale 44, Northgate 18

Union Grant, W.Va. 58, Turkeyfoot Valley 41

Windber 53, Shade 37

Wyomissing 58, West York 53

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

William Penn, Del. vs. Chester, ppd.

