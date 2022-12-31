AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 31, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albert Gallatin, Pa. 51, Preston 21

Belmont Union Local, Ohio 64, Parkersburg 51

Chesapeake, Ohio 69, Tolsia 34

Doddridge County 63, Lincoln 47

East Fairmont 69, Shady Spring 23

George Washington 56, Washington 38

Grafton 48, Westside 24

Hurricane 66, Keyser 30

Johnson Central, Ky. 62, Greenbrier East 43

Lawrence Co., Ky. 64, Morgantown 53

Moorefield 37, Liberty Harrison 30

Ritchie County 54, Lincoln County 41

South Charleston 51, Woodrow Wilson 37

Summers County 42, Chapmanville 40

Wayne 44, Williamstown 33

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.