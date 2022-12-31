Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albert Gallatin, Pa. 51, Preston 21
Belmont Union Local, Ohio 64, Parkersburg 51
Chesapeake, Ohio 69, Tolsia 34
Doddridge County 63, Lincoln 47
East Fairmont 69, Shady Spring 23
George Washington 56, Washington 38
Grafton 48, Westside 24
Hurricane 66, Keyser 30
Johnson Central, Ky. 62, Greenbrier East 43
Lawrence Co., Ky. 64, Morgantown 53
Moorefield 37, Liberty Harrison 30
Ritchie County 54, Lincoln County 41
South Charleston 51, Woodrow Wilson 37
Summers County 42, Chapmanville 40
Wayne 44, Williamstown 33
