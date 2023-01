BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bridges 61, Whale Branch 50

Estill 69, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 51

Hilton Head Christian Academy 64, Beaufort 48

Jefferson Davis Academy 74, Crown Leadership 20

McCormick 63, South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind 14

Oconee County, Ga. 45, Newberry Academy 36

Richard Winn Academy 70, Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 9

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/