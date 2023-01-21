AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 21, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alta 80, Mountain View 62

American Leadership 54, Judge Memorial 45

American Prep WV 76, St. Joseph 34

Bingham 64, West Jordan 50

Bonneville 59, Viewmont 55

Box Elder 65, Bountiful 49

Canyon View 72, Grand County 43

Cedar Valley 66, Stansbury 54

Corner Canyon 73, Skyridge 50

Cyprus 87, Granger 60

Davis 58, Clearfield 50

Dixie 86, Cedar City 66

Duchesne 47, Gunnison Valley 44

East 56, Murray 54

Farmington 77, Weber 69

Fremont 51, Syracuse 48

Green River 58, Caprock Academy, Colo. 47

Herriman 68, Mountain Ridge 67

Hillcrest 87, Uintah 72

Hunter 90, Taylorsville 63

Juan Diego Catholic 59, Morgan 55

Lehi 59, Timpview 50

Lone Peak 71, American Fork 69

Manila 61, Intermountain Christian 27

Millard 75, North Summit 56

North Sevier 71, Piute 61

Ogden 74, Ben Lomond 61

Olympus 68, Highland 34

Payson 77, Tooele 63

Pine View 72, Hurricane 47

Richfield 51, Carbon 49

Riverton 71, Copper Hills 68

Salem Hills 75, Maple Mountain 54

Skyline 74, Brighton 70

Snow Canyon 55, Desert Hills 39

Spanish Fork 73, Provo 68

Springville 64, Wasatch 57

Tabiona 62, Rich County 57

Timpanogos 52, Jordan 50

Tintic 88, Telos School 65

Union 54, Delta 40

Wendover 76, Dugway 10

Westlake 50, Pleasant Grove 41

Woods Cross 82, Northridge 70

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

