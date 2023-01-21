Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alta 80, Mountain View 62
American Leadership 54, Judge Memorial 45
American Prep WV 76, St. Joseph 34
Bingham 64, West Jordan 50
Bonneville 59, Viewmont 55
Box Elder 65, Bountiful 49
Canyon View 72, Grand County 43
Cedar Valley 66, Stansbury 54
Corner Canyon 73, Skyridge 50
Cyprus 87, Granger 60
Davis 58, Clearfield 50
Dixie 86, Cedar City 66
Duchesne 47, Gunnison Valley 44
East 56, Murray 54
Farmington 77, Weber 69
Fremont 51, Syracuse 48
Green River 58, Caprock Academy, Colo. 47
Herriman 68, Mountain Ridge 67
Hillcrest 87, Uintah 72
Hunter 90, Taylorsville 63
Juan Diego Catholic 59, Morgan 55
Lehi 59, Timpview 50
Lone Peak 71, American Fork 69
Manila 61, Intermountain Christian 27
Millard 75, North Summit 56
North Sevier 71, Piute 61
Ogden 74, Ben Lomond 61
Olympus 68, Highland 34
Payson 77, Tooele 63
Pine View 72, Hurricane 47
Richfield 51, Carbon 49
Riverton 71, Copper Hills 68
Salem Hills 75, Maple Mountain 54
Skyline 74, Brighton 70
Snow Canyon 55, Desert Hills 39
Spanish Fork 73, Provo 68
Springville 64, Wasatch 57
Tabiona 62, Rich County 57
Timpanogos 52, Jordan 50
Tintic 88, Telos School 65
Union 54, Delta 40
Wendover 76, Dugway 10
Westlake 50, Pleasant Grove 41
Woods Cross 82, Northridge 70
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/