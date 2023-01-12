Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Athens 64, Towanda 52
Audenried 69, Martin Luther King 60
Bishop Guilfoyle 49, Greater Johnstown 47
Bradford 64, Kane Area 33
Brookville 43, Johnsonburg 27
Cameron County 44, Port Allegany 36
Carlisle 60, Northern York 47
Central Columbia 46, Mifflinburg 44
Central Martinsburg 66, Westmont Hilltop 50
Central York 79, Hershey 60
Corry 74, Northwestern 52
Dallastown Area 58, York Suburban 50
Danville 46, Lewisburg 44
Eastern York 57, Donegal 41
Elk County Catholic 45, Punxsutawney 24
Engineering And Science 70, Vaux Big Picture 68
Exeter 52, Conrad Weiser 29
Forest Hills 76, Chestnut Ridge 45
Greencastle Antrim 60, West Perry 32
Hanover 67, Millersburg 51
Harmony 79, West Branch 72
Highlands 62, Pittsburgh Obama 40
Kohelet Yeshiva 67, Girard College 62
Littlestown 63, New Oxford 42
Loyalsock 54, Hughesville 51
McConnellsburg High School 69, Fairfield 29
Millville 57, Bucktail 43
Milton 61, Jersey Shore 50
Milton Hershey 51, Lower Dauphin 41
Montoursville 61, Midd-West 55
Mount Carmel 47, Warrior Run 45
North Penn-Mansfield 55, Wyalusing 32
Northwest Area 44, Montgomery 13
Oswayo 66, Northern Potter 58
Penn Cambria 56, Somerset 30
Penn Cambria 94, Somerset 54
Red Land 53, Elizabethtown 26
Richland 53, Bedford 47
SPIRE, Ohio 77, Hickory 31
Sayre Area 62, Canton 45
Selinsgrove 52, Shikellamy 35
Shamokin 69, Central Mountain 51
Smethport 50, Austin 36
South Williamsport 62, Columbia-Montour 26
St. Marys 52, Dubois 50
Sullivan County 47, Muncy 38
Titusville 68, Union City 27
Williamsburg 76, Juniata Valley 71
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
South Allegheny vs. Keystone Oaks, ppd.
