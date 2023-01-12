AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 12, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Athens 64, Towanda 52

Audenried 69, Martin Luther King 60

Bishop Guilfoyle 49, Greater Johnstown 47

Bradford 64, Kane Area 33

Brookville 43, Johnsonburg 27

Cameron County 44, Port Allegany 36

Carlisle 60, Northern York 47

Central Columbia 46, Mifflinburg 44

Central Martinsburg 66, Westmont Hilltop 50

Central York 79, Hershey 60

Corry 74, Northwestern 52

Dallastown Area 58, York Suburban 50

Danville 46, Lewisburg 44

Eastern York 57, Donegal 41

Elk County Catholic 45, Punxsutawney 24

Engineering And Science 70, Vaux Big Picture 68

Exeter 52, Conrad Weiser 29

Forest Hills 76, Chestnut Ridge 45

Greencastle Antrim 60, West Perry 32

Hanover 67, Millersburg 51

Harmony 79, West Branch 72

Highlands 62, Pittsburgh Obama 40

Kohelet Yeshiva 67, Girard College 62

Littlestown 63, New Oxford 42

Loyalsock 54, Hughesville 51

McConnellsburg High School 69, Fairfield 29

Millville 57, Bucktail 43

Milton 61, Jersey Shore 50

Milton Hershey 51, Lower Dauphin 41

Montoursville 61, Midd-West 55

Mount Carmel 47, Warrior Run 45

North Penn-Mansfield 55, Wyalusing 32

Northwest Area 44, Montgomery 13

Oswayo 66, Northern Potter 58

Penn Cambria 56, Somerset 30

Penn Cambria 94, Somerset 54

Red Land 53, Elizabethtown 26

Richland 53, Bedford 47

    • SPIRE, Ohio 77, Hickory 31

    Sayre Area 62, Canton 45

    Selinsgrove 52, Shikellamy 35

    Shamokin 69, Central Mountain 51

    Smethport 50, Austin 36

    South Williamsport 62, Columbia-Montour 26

    St. Marys 52, Dubois 50

    Sullivan County 47, Muncy 38

    Titusville 68, Union City 27

    Williamsburg 76, Juniata Valley 71

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    South Allegheny vs. Keystone Oaks, ppd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.