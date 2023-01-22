Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aliceville 52, Gordo 35
Brantley 67, Highland Home 59
Guntersville 81, DAR 58
Jasper 81, Maplesville 35
Meek 49, Addison 47
Mortimer Jordan 65, West Blocton 51
Opp 57, Kinston 48
Prattville 58, South Walton, Fla. 57
Randolph County 58, Woodland 57
Valley 71, Lanett 41
Wilcox Central 50, Dallas County 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Catholic-Montgomery vs. Park Crossing, ccd.
Marengo vs. Linden, ccd.
___
