Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 22, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aliceville 52, Gordo 35

Brantley 67, Highland Home 59

Guntersville 81, DAR 58

Jasper 81, Maplesville 35

Meek 49, Addison 47

Mortimer Jordan 65, West Blocton 51

Opp 57, Kinston 48

Prattville 58, South Walton, Fla. 57

Randolph County 58, Woodland 57

Valley 71, Lanett 41

Wilcox Central 50, Dallas County 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Catholic-Montgomery vs. Park Crossing, ccd.

Marengo vs. Linden, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

