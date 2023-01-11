Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alvirne 61, Winnacunnet 47
Bedford 82, Exeter 75
Bow 49, Hanover 44
Coe-Brown 63, Kennett 36
Concord 50, Goffstown 45
Derryfield 59, Wilton-Lyndeborough 20
Dover 68, Londonderry 59
Epping 71, Raymond 52
Franklin 48, Moultonborough 40
Gilford 61, Belmont 58
Hopkinton 59, Hillsboro-Deering 27
Inter-Lakes 49, Berlin 48
Laconia 69, Plymouth Regional 39
Lebanon 79, Kingswood 61
Littleton 74, Colebrook 63
Manchester Memorial 69, Salem 52
Mascoma Valley 61, Newfound Regional 35
Merrimack 70, Spaulding 49
Merrimack Valley 72, John Stark 50
Milford 62, Hollis/Brookline 40
Nashua North 51, Keene 45
Nashua South 78, Manchester Central 65
Pelham 63, Manchester West 62
Pembroke Academy 73, Bishop Brady 36
Pinkerton 57, Portsmouth 40
Pittsburg 75, Lisbon 6
Profile 60, Gorham 46
Rivendell 69, Leland & Gray Union, Vt. 48
Sanborn Regional 73, Oyster River 63
St. Thomas Aquinas 73, Somersworth 52
Stevens 53, Monadnock 41
Winnisquam 41, Prospect Mountain 36
