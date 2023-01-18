AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 18, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 47, Ord 33

Ashland-Greenwood 49, Yutan 27

Axtell 58, Arapahoe 47

Columbus Scotus 53, North Bend Central 46

David City 73, Shelby/Rising City 31

Douglas County West 55, Louisville 33

Fort Calhoun 61, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 19

Lincoln Pius X 61, Norfolk 40

Lincoln Southwest 67, Papillion-LaVista South 64

Maxwell 46, Brady 40

Millard North 69, Omaha Creighton Prep 62, OT

Minden 59, St. Paul 55, OT

Norfolk Catholic 51, Pierce 35

Omaha Concordia 58, Blair 42

Pawnee City 60, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 51

Platteview 77, Nebraska City 31

Plattsmouth 40, Syracuse 26

Santee 87, St. Mary’s 62

Seward 52, Crete 40

Thayer Central 63, Friend 24

Weeping Water 50, Johnson County Central 36

MAC Tournament=

Potter-Dix 72, Banner County 18

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

