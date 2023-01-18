Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 47, Ord 33
Ashland-Greenwood 49, Yutan 27
Axtell 58, Arapahoe 47
Columbus Scotus 53, North Bend Central 46
David City 73, Shelby/Rising City 31
Douglas County West 55, Louisville 33
Fort Calhoun 61, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 19
Lincoln Pius X 61, Norfolk 40
Lincoln Southwest 67, Papillion-LaVista South 64
Maxwell 46, Brady 40
Millard North 69, Omaha Creighton Prep 62, OT
Minden 59, St. Paul 55, OT
Norfolk Catholic 51, Pierce 35
Omaha Concordia 58, Blair 42
Pawnee City 60, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 51
Platteview 77, Nebraska City 31
Plattsmouth 40, Syracuse 26
Santee 87, St. Mary’s 62
Seward 52, Crete 40
Thayer Central 63, Friend 24
Weeping Water 50, Johnson County Central 36
MAC Tournament=
Potter-Dix 72, Banner County 18
