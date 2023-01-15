Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cabell Midland 82, Capital 61
Greenbrier East 64, Spring Mills 42
James Monroe 91, Clay-Battelle 55
Kiski Area, Pa. 58, Linsly 49
Parkersburg South 82, Parkersburg 51
Point Pleasant 65, Reedsville Eastern, Ohio 27
Scott 57, Wayne 52
Sissonville 63, Independence 52
Spring Valley 62, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant, Ohio 39
Tucker County 61, Tyler Consolidated 32
Wellsville, Ohio 71, Oak Glen 56
Westside 62, Mingo Central 54
Wheeling Central 88, Notre Dame 44
Williamstown 100, Magnolia 47
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/