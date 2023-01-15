AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

January 15, 2023

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cabell Midland 82, Capital 61

Greenbrier East 64, Spring Mills 42

James Monroe 91, Clay-Battelle 55

Kiski Area, Pa. 58, Linsly 49

Parkersburg South 82, Parkersburg 51

Point Pleasant 65, Reedsville Eastern, Ohio 27

Scott 57, Wayne 52

Sissonville 63, Independence 52

Spring Valley 62, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant, Ohio 39

Tucker County 61, Tyler Consolidated 32

Wellsville, Ohio 71, Oak Glen 56

Westside 62, Mingo Central 54

Wheeling Central 88, Notre Dame 44

Williamstown 100, Magnolia 47

