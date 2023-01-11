AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 11, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 74, Riverside, Oakland 34

AC/GC 64, Woodward-Granger 55

ADM, Adel 43, Carroll 37

Albia 45, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 25

Alburnett 63, Lisbon 45

Ames 62, Ottumwa 31

Aplington-Parkersburg 85, East Marshall, LeGrand 40

Ar-We-Va, Westside 53, Glidden-Ralston 49

Assumption, Davenport 51, Central Clinton, DeWitt 38

Atlantic 74, Clarinda 51

B-G-M 67, Sigourney 52

Beckman, Dyersville 41, Anamosa 24

Bedford 49, Lenox 41

Bettendorf 63, Davenport, North 52

Bishop Garrigan 66, Belmond-Klemme 27

Boyden-Hull 63, Unity Christian 58

Cascade,Western Dubuque 68, Bellevue 65

Cedar Falls 59, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 37

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 70, Linn-Mar, Marion 57

Central City 72, Calamus-Wheatland 61

Cherokee, Washington 76, Storm Lake 65

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 70, PAC-LM 39

Clarke, Osceola 84, Chariton 32

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 56, Postville 40

Clear Lake 67, Nevada 50

Collins-Maxwell 50, BCLUW, Conrad 39

Danville 48, Holy Trinity 39

Davenport, Central 59, Muscatine 50

Des Moines Christian 77, Woodward Academy 20

Des Moines, East 56, Fort Dodge 46

Des Moines, Hoover 59, Marshalltown 58

Des Moines, Lincoln 62, Mason City 40

Diagonal 47, Twin Cedars, Bussey 41

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 52, Ankeny Centennial 47

    • Dubuque, Senior 73, Iowa City Liberty High School 54

    Dunkerton 93, Clarksville 47

    Eagle Grove 54, Forest City 51

    Epworth, Western Dubuque 58, Iowa City High 53

    Estherville Lincoln Central 49, Spencer 48

    Fremont Mills, Tabor 58, Essex 35

    Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 69, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 47

    Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 57, St. Mary’s, Remsen 51

    Gilbert 78, Carlisle 58

    Glenwood 47, Harlan 44

    Grinnell 55, Oskaloosa 52, OT

    Grundy Center 70, Oelwein 43

    H-L-V, Victor 57, English Valleys, North English 50

    Heartland Christian 37, Cedar Bluffs, Neb. 26

    Hillcrest Academy 67, Highland, Riverside 13

    Hudson 64, Jesup 51

    Independence 58, Benton Community 48

    Indianola 60, Pella 53

    Iowa City West 58, Dubuque, Hempstead 53

    Janesville 63, Waterloo Christian School 52

    Johnston 63, Ankeny 50

    La Crescent, Minn. 71, Waukon 39

    Lynnville-Sully 79, Tri-County, Thornburg 15

    MFL-Mar-Mac 69, Kee, Lansing 50

    MOC-Floyd Valley 69, LeMars 57

    Madrid 84, Panorama, Panora 58

    Maquoketa 80, Camanche 75

    Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 51, North Cedar, Stanwood 26

    Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 68, Trinity Christian High School 50

    Marion 75, Center Point-Urbana 57

    Mediapolis 71, Central Lee, Donnellson 51

    Melcher-Dallas 55, Murray 50

    Mid-Prairie, Wellman 58, Regina, Iowa City 52

    Midland, Wyoming 57, Springville 49

    Montezuma 60, Belle Plaine 40

    Monticello 73, Northeast, Goose Lake 37

    Moravia 90, Moulton-Udell 35

    Mount Ayr 58, Southwest Valley 35

    Mount Vernon 60, Clear Creek-Amana 40

    Nashua-Plainfield 65, Rockford 29

    New London 72, Van Buren, Keosauqua 54

    Nodaway Valley 67, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 53

    North Fayette Valley 69, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 50

    North Mahaska, New Sharon 69, Keota 64

    North Polk, Alleman 66, Boone 45

    North Scott, Eldridge 57, Davenport, West 50

    North Tama, Traer 69, Meskwaki Settlement School 13

    Northwood-Kensett 49, North Butler, Greene 42

    Norwalk 58, Newton 54

    OA-BCIG 86, Woodbury Central, Moville 27

    Ogden 75, West Central Valley, Stuart 52

    Omaha Skutt Catholic, Neb. 68, Lewis Central 53

    Osage 73, Newman Catholic, Mason City 72

    Pekin 67, Wapello 39

    Pella Christian 68, Dallas Center-Grimes 57

    Pleasant Valley 74, Clinton 43

    Pleasantville 44, Earlham 41

    Red Oak 63, Shenandoah 23

    Ridge View 51, MVAOCOU 41

    Roland-Story, Story City 74, South Hamilton, Jewell 43

    Ruthven-Ayrshire 57, North Union 53

    Sergeant Bluff-Luton 65, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 50

    Sheldon 68, Hinton 53

    Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 72, Newell-Fonda 66

    Sioux City, East 60, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 54

    Solon 69, South Tama County, Tama 32

    South Central Calhoun 84, Humboldt 73

    South Hardin 88, Denver 87

    South O’Brien, Paullina 54, Harris-Lake Park 37

    South Sioux City, Neb. 73, Sioux City, North 72

    South Winneshiek, Calmar 63, Central Elkader 52

    Spirit Lake 77, Rock Valley 55

    St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 61, Alta-Aurelia 22

    Stanton 59, Sidney 43

    Tri-Center, Neola 73, Logan-Magnolia 42

    Tripoli 57, Riceville 55

    Underwood 73, IKM-Manning 57

    Union Community, LaPorte City 72, AGWSR, Ackley 31

    Valley, West Des Moines 75, Waukee Northwest 64

    Van Meter 70, Interstate 35,Truro 28

    Wahlert, Dubuque 57, Cedar Rapids Xavier 52

    Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 67, Dike-New Hartford 50

    Waterloo, West 68, Cedar Rapids, Washington 54

    Waukee 65, Southeast Polk 61

    Wayne, Corydon 55, Martensdale-St. Marys 30

    West Burlington 68, Burlington Notre Dame 47

    West Delaware, Manchester 61, Williamsburg 42

    West Fork, Sheffield 67, Iowa Falls-Alden 59

    West Harrison, Mondamin 71, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 44

    West Liberty 70, Durant-Bennett 58

    West Monona 67, Westwood, Sloan 59

    West Sioux 68, Akron-Westfield 48

    Western Christian 68, Sioux Center 26

    Wilton 84, West Branch 69

    Winterset 68, Ballard 47

    Woodbine 57, CAM, Anita 41

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

