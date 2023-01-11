Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 74, Riverside, Oakland 34
AC/GC 64, Woodward-Granger 55
ADM, Adel 43, Carroll 37
Albia 45, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 25
Alburnett 63, Lisbon 45
Ames 62, Ottumwa 31
Aplington-Parkersburg 85, East Marshall, LeGrand 40
Ar-We-Va, Westside 53, Glidden-Ralston 49
Assumption, Davenport 51, Central Clinton, DeWitt 38
Atlantic 74, Clarinda 51
B-G-M 67, Sigourney 52
Beckman, Dyersville 41, Anamosa 24
Bedford 49, Lenox 41
Bettendorf 63, Davenport, North 52
Bishop Garrigan 66, Belmond-Klemme 27
Boyden-Hull 63, Unity Christian 58
Cascade,Western Dubuque 68, Bellevue 65
Cedar Falls 59, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 37
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 70, Linn-Mar, Marion 57
Central City 72, Calamus-Wheatland 61
Cherokee, Washington 76, Storm Lake 65
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 70, PAC-LM 39
Clarke, Osceola 84, Chariton 32
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 56, Postville 40
Clear Lake 67, Nevada 50
Collins-Maxwell 50, BCLUW, Conrad 39
Danville 48, Holy Trinity 39
Davenport, Central 59, Muscatine 50
Des Moines Christian 77, Woodward Academy 20
Des Moines, East 56, Fort Dodge 46
Des Moines, Hoover 59, Marshalltown 58
Des Moines, Lincoln 62, Mason City 40
Diagonal 47, Twin Cedars, Bussey 41
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 52, Ankeny Centennial 47
Dubuque, Senior 73, Iowa City Liberty High School 54
Dunkerton 93, Clarksville 47
Eagle Grove 54, Forest City 51
Epworth, Western Dubuque 58, Iowa City High 53
Estherville Lincoln Central 49, Spencer 48
Fremont Mills, Tabor 58, Essex 35
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 69, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 47
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 57, St. Mary’s, Remsen 51
Gilbert 78, Carlisle 58
Glenwood 47, Harlan 44
Grinnell 55, Oskaloosa 52, OT
Grundy Center 70, Oelwein 43
H-L-V, Victor 57, English Valleys, North English 50
Heartland Christian 37, Cedar Bluffs, Neb. 26
Hillcrest Academy 67, Highland, Riverside 13
Hudson 64, Jesup 51
Independence 58, Benton Community 48
Indianola 60, Pella 53
Iowa City West 58, Dubuque, Hempstead 53
Janesville 63, Waterloo Christian School 52
Johnston 63, Ankeny 50
La Crescent, Minn. 71, Waukon 39
Lynnville-Sully 79, Tri-County, Thornburg 15
MFL-Mar-Mac 69, Kee, Lansing 50
MOC-Floyd Valley 69, LeMars 57
Madrid 84, Panorama, Panora 58
Maquoketa 80, Camanche 75
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 51, North Cedar, Stanwood 26
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 68, Trinity Christian High School 50
Marion 75, Center Point-Urbana 57
Mediapolis 71, Central Lee, Donnellson 51
Melcher-Dallas 55, Murray 50
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 58, Regina, Iowa City 52
Midland, Wyoming 57, Springville 49
Montezuma 60, Belle Plaine 40
Monticello 73, Northeast, Goose Lake 37
Moravia 90, Moulton-Udell 35
Mount Ayr 58, Southwest Valley 35
Mount Vernon 60, Clear Creek-Amana 40
Nashua-Plainfield 65, Rockford 29
New London 72, Van Buren, Keosauqua 54
Nodaway Valley 67, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 53
North Fayette Valley 69, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 50
North Mahaska, New Sharon 69, Keota 64
North Polk, Alleman 66, Boone 45
North Scott, Eldridge 57, Davenport, West 50
North Tama, Traer 69, Meskwaki Settlement School 13
Northwood-Kensett 49, North Butler, Greene 42
Norwalk 58, Newton 54
OA-BCIG 86, Woodbury Central, Moville 27
Ogden 75, West Central Valley, Stuart 52
Omaha Skutt Catholic, Neb. 68, Lewis Central 53
Osage 73, Newman Catholic, Mason City 72
Pekin 67, Wapello 39
Pella Christian 68, Dallas Center-Grimes 57
Pleasant Valley 74, Clinton 43
Pleasantville 44, Earlham 41
Red Oak 63, Shenandoah 23
Ridge View 51, MVAOCOU 41
Roland-Story, Story City 74, South Hamilton, Jewell 43
Ruthven-Ayrshire 57, North Union 53
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 65, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 50
Sheldon 68, Hinton 53
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 72, Newell-Fonda 66
Sioux City, East 60, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 54
Solon 69, South Tama County, Tama 32
South Central Calhoun 84, Humboldt 73
South Hardin 88, Denver 87
South O’Brien, Paullina 54, Harris-Lake Park 37
South Sioux City, Neb. 73, Sioux City, North 72
South Winneshiek, Calmar 63, Central Elkader 52
Spirit Lake 77, Rock Valley 55
St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 61, Alta-Aurelia 22
Stanton 59, Sidney 43
Tri-Center, Neola 73, Logan-Magnolia 42
Tripoli 57, Riceville 55
Underwood 73, IKM-Manning 57
Union Community, LaPorte City 72, AGWSR, Ackley 31
Valley, West Des Moines 75, Waukee Northwest 64
Van Meter 70, Interstate 35,Truro 28
Wahlert, Dubuque 57, Cedar Rapids Xavier 52
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 67, Dike-New Hartford 50
Waterloo, West 68, Cedar Rapids, Washington 54
Waukee 65, Southeast Polk 61
Wayne, Corydon 55, Martensdale-St. Marys 30
West Burlington 68, Burlington Notre Dame 47
West Delaware, Manchester 61, Williamsburg 42
West Fork, Sheffield 67, Iowa Falls-Alden 59
West Harrison, Mondamin 71, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 44
West Liberty 70, Durant-Bennett 58
West Monona 67, Westwood, Sloan 59
West Sioux 68, Akron-Westfield 48
Western Christian 68, Sioux Center 26
Wilton 84, West Branch 69
Winterset 68, Ballard 47
Woodbine 57, CAM, Anita 41
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/