Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 17, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Braxton County 59, Gilmer County 44

Cabell Midland 73, St. Albans 65

Clay-Battelle 52, Lewis County 35

Frankfort 59, Clay County 28

George Washington 47, Woodrow Wilson 46

Greater Beckley Christian 79, Victory Baptist 74

Grundy, Va. 62, River View 53

Highland-Monterey, Va. 50, Union Grant 40

Huntington 58, Ashland Blazer, Ky. 55

Huntington Prep 73, LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 71

Independence 90, Richwood 60

Linsly 84, Parkersburg South 78

South Harrison 54, Lincoln 51

Westside 94, Mount Hope 71

Williamstown 74, Weir 64

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

