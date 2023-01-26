AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 26, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ben Lomond 62, South Summit 57

Bountiful 63, Bonneville 61

Box Elder 75, Northridge 51

Carbon 58, Grand County 49

Cedar City 62, Hurricane 60

Cedar Valley 69, Hillcrest 45

Cottonwood 86, Uintah 56

Dixie 43, Crimson Cliffs 42

Duchesne 62, North Summit 46

El Capitan, Ariz. 53, Milford 51

Emery 68, Richfield 63

Gunnison Valley 58, North Sevier 48

Juan Diego Catholic 74, Delta 32

Maeser Prep Academy 58, Merit Academy 36

Manti 69, Juab 60

Morgan 60, Ogden 36

North Sevier 58, Gunnison Valley 49

Panguitch 64, Valley 46

Payson 62, Stansbury 54

Piute 45, Bryce Valley 36

Rockwell Charter 92, Freedom Prep 42

Summit Academy 51, Judge Memorial 47

Union 63, North Sanpete 57

Water Canyon 50, Diamond Ranch 33

Woods Cross 67, Viewmont 59

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

