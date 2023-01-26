Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ben Lomond 62, South Summit 57
Bountiful 63, Bonneville 61
Box Elder 75, Northridge 51
Carbon 58, Grand County 49
Cedar City 62, Hurricane 60
Cedar Valley 69, Hillcrest 45
Cottonwood 86, Uintah 56
Dixie 43, Crimson Cliffs 42
Duchesne 62, North Summit 46
El Capitan, Ariz. 53, Milford 51
Emery 68, Richfield 63
Gunnison Valley 58, North Sevier 48
Juan Diego Catholic 74, Delta 32
Maeser Prep Academy 58, Merit Academy 36
Manti 69, Juab 60
Morgan 60, Ogden 36
North Sevier 58, Gunnison Valley 49
Panguitch 64, Valley 46
Payson 62, Stansbury 54
Piute 45, Bryce Valley 36
Rockwell Charter 92, Freedom Prep 42
Summit Academy 51, Judge Memorial 47
Union 63, North Sanpete 57
Water Canyon 50, Diamond Ranch 33
Woods Cross 67, Viewmont 59
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/