Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 14, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington 50, Lower Moreland 42

Abington Friends 70, Shipley 64

Abington Heights 66, Delaware Valley 30

Academy of the New Church 62, Westtown 56

Aliquippa 68, Laurel 43

Allentown Allen 46, Allentown Central Catholic 44, 2OT

Baldwin 71, Hempfield Area 61

Beaver Area 74, Ambridge 51

Beaver Falls 62, Lincoln High School 32

Belle Vernon 82, Albert Gallatin 49

Bentworth 76, Bethlehem Center 71

Bethel Park 82, Thomas Jefferson 71

Bethlehem Catholic 59, Allentown Dieruff 50

Bethlehem Freedom 54, Bethlehem Liberty 49

Bishop Guilfoyle 63, Somerset 35

Blue Ridge 62, Susquehanna 48

Boiling Springs 61, Camp Hill 54

Brashear 57, Perry Traditional Academy 47

Brookville 48, Bradford 42

Burgettstown 75, Frazier 52

Burrell 61, Apollo-Ridge 42

Cambridge Springs 68, Conneaut Area 40

Cameron County 64, Northern Potter 36

Cardinal O’Hara 68, Archbishop Carroll 61

Carlisle 60, Harrisburg 52

Carlynton 53, Avella 18

Cedar Cliff 52, Lower Dauphin 38

Central Bucks South 71, Bensalem 61

Central Bucks West 68, Harry S. Truman 34

Central Dauphin 49, Chambersburg 39

Central Martinsburg 70, Bishop McCort 59

Central York 53, Northeastern 43

Charleroi 64, Brownsville 62

Church Farm School 48, Jenkintown 34

Clarion-Limestone 57, Clarion Area 47

    • Cochranton 59, Union City 57

    Columbia 73, Lancaster Catholic 67

    Conemaugh Valley 47, Ferndale 31

    Conestoga 39, Penncrest 21

    Conestoga Valley 51, Elizabethtown 40

    Coudersport 54, Austin 39

    Coventry Christian 38, Alliance Christian 24

    Crestwood 52, Berwick 42

    Cumberland Valley 53, Central Dauphin East 45

    Curwensville 56, Brockway 16

    Dallas 62, Pittston Area 48

    Delone 56, Hanover 30

    Donegal 64, Cocalico 53

    Dubois Central Catholic 66, Kane Area 53

    East Juniata 66, Millersburg 57

    East Stroudsburg North 78, East Stroudsburg South 74

    Eastern York 56, Kennard-Dale 46

    Eden Christian 66, Bishop Canevin 44

    Eisenhower 66, Maplewood 35

    Elk County Catholic 55, St. Marys 45

    Elk Lake 51, Lackawanna Trail 17

    Elwood City Riverside 59, Freedom Area 43

    Emmaus 63, Parkland 52

    Erie Cathedral Prep 62, General McLane 50

    Erie First Christian Academy 62, Mercyhurst Prep 59

    Erie McDowell 87, Fort Leboeuf 53

    Fairview 59, Girard 51

    Farrell 82, Mercer 61

    Fleetwood 55, Kutztown 34

    Fort Cherry 80, Carmichaels 50

    Fox Chapel 55, Woodland Hills 45

    Freeport 72, Greensburg Salem 27

    Friends Select 51, Germantown Friends 42

    Garden Spot 48, Solanco 38

    Gateway 52, Franklin Regional 50

    Geibel Catholic 90, Cal 48

    George Jr. Republic 75, Commodore Perry 57

    George School 81, Moorestown Friends, N.J. 43

    Gettysburg 63, James Buchanan 27

    Greater Johnstown 88, Chestnut Ridge 43

    Greater Latrobe 66, Penn-Trafford 63

    Greencastle Antrim 59, Northern York 56

    Greensburg Central Catholic 59, Clairton 54

    Greenwood 74, Susquenita 28

    Halifax 60, Juniata 46

    Hamburg 44, Brandywine Heights 37

    Hampton 60, Knoch 45

    Harbor Creek 70, Meadville 50

    Harriton 59, Garnet Valley 54

    Haverford School 51, Springside Chestnut Hill 50

    Hazleton Area 61, Wilkes-Barre Area 60

    Hershey 61, Palmyra 36

    Highlands 97, Indiana 59

    Honesdale 53, Wallenpaupack 45

    Imani Christian Academy 92, Summit Academy 49

    Jamestown 61, Sharpsville 45

    Jeannette 40, Springdale 28

    Jefferson-Morgan 36, West Greene 31

    Johnsonburg 49, Ridgway 30

    Karns City 53, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 47

    Kennedy Catholic 51, Reynolds 34

    Keystone Oaks 65, Brentwood 58

    Kiski Area 70, McKeesport 56

    La Salle CHS 57, Conwell Egan 31

    Lampeter-Strasburg 52, Northern Lebanon 23

    Laurel Highlands 74, Southmoreland 53

    Leechburg 78, Riverview 74

    Lincoln Park Charter 72, Central Valley 54

    Linville Hill 56, Lancaster Christian 29

    Littlestown 80, Biglerville 25

    MMI Prep 55, Hanover Area 50

    Malvern Prep 70, Germantown Academy 58

    Maritime Academy 82, Paul Robeson 68

    Mars 71, Chartiers Valley 34

    McConnellsburg High School 32, Southern Fulton 26

    Mechanicsburg 57, Milton Hershey 49

    Mid Valley 51, Forest City 39

    Middletown 65, East Pennsboro 56

    Mohawk 76, New Brighton 51

    Monessen 56, Mapletown 27

    Moniteau 67, Forest Area 17

    Montour 55, Avonworth 42

    Mount Pleasant 59, Waynesburg Central 42

    Mountain View 61, Montrose 53

    Muhlenberg 48, Berks Catholic 46

    Neighborhood Academy 53, St. Joseph 48

    Neshaminy 57, Souderton 50

    New Castle 55, Pine-Richland 49

    North East 80, Iroquois 42

    North Hills 62, South Fayette 61, OT

    North Penn-Mansfield 58, Athens 37

    North Pocono 60, Western Wayne 16

    North Star 69, Ligonier Valley 65

    Northampton 46, Whitehall 35

    Northeast Bradford 54, North Penn/Liberty 41

    Northgate 70, South Side 39

    Northumberland Christian 75, Juniata Christian 27

    Octorara 63, ELCO 50

    Oil City 54, Punxsutawney 41

    Old Forge 54, Carbondale 42

    Otto-Eldred 77, Smethport 42

    Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 80, Seton-LaSalle 52

    Penn Hills 64, Plum 27

    Pennington, N.J. 59, Palumbo 47

    Pennridge 43, Council Rock North 41, OT

    Peters Township 75, Trinity 44

    Philadelphia George Washington 67, Edison 31

    Philadelphia Roman Catholic 57, Archbishop Ryan 48

    Philadelphia West Catholic 79, Father Judge 46

    Pittsburgh Central Catholic 55, Butler 33

    Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 69, Propel Braddock Hills 66

    Pittsburgh North Catholic 89, Blackhawk 54

    Pittsburgh Obama 53, Westinghouse 35

    Pleasant Valley 47, Stroudsburg 41

    Plymouth-Whitemarsh 70, Springfield Montco 33

    Port Allegany 63, Galeton 47

    Radnor 58, Haverford 39

    Reading 82, Twin Valley 38

    Red Lion 50, Spring Grove 25

    Redbank Valley 59, North Clarion 39

    Richland 57, Bishop Carroll 53

    Riverside 60, Dunmore 48

    Saegertown 64, Youngsville 36

    Schuylkill Valley 75, Tulpehocken 63

    Scranton Holy Cross 56, Lakeland 35

    Scranton Prep 71, Scranton 51

    Seneca 78, Northwestern 49

    Seneca Valley 64, North Allegheny 42

    Shady Side Academy 66, Derry 63

    Shaler 62, Armstrong 55, OT

    Shenango 75, Sewickley Academy 38

    Shippensburg 46, Big Spring 37

    South Allegheny 68, Quaker Valley 42

    Southern Huntingdon 65, Tussey Mountain 52

    St. Joseph’s Catholic 66, Line Mountain 53

    St. Joseph’s Prep 59, Bonner-Prendergast 38

    State College 68, Altoona 43

    Sto-Rox 60, South Park 41

    Taylor Allderdice 63, Carrick 33

    Union Area 69, Rochester 44

    Uniontown 69, Elizabeth Forward 38

    Upper Dublin 48, Cheltenham 46

    Upper Moreland 58, Quakertown 40

    Upper St. Clair 65, Canon-McMillan 39

    Valley View 50, West Scranton 47

    Vaux Big Picture 58, Belmont Charter 16

    Warwick 55, Ephrata 34

    Waynesboro 54, West Perry 20

    West Allegheny 53, Moon 50, OT

    West Chester Henderson 70, Bishop Shanahan 57

    West Lawn Wilson 58, Daniel Boone 38

    West Middlesex 70, Rocky Grove 61

    West Mifflin 75, East Allegheny 57

    West York 56, New Oxford 34

    Western Beaver 72, Cornell 36

    Westinghouse 52, Pittsburgh Obama 35

    William Tennent 64, Hatboro-Horsham 55

    Wilson 48, Salisbury 45

    Winchester Thurston 45, Propel Montour High School 28

    Wissahickon 69, New Hope-Solebury High School 43

    Wyomissing 53, Antietam 36

    York 77, South Western 62

    York Suburban 56, Dover 43

    Yough 43, McGuffey 23

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.