Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bonnabel 85, Fontainebleau 56
Calvary Baptist Academy 60, Loyola Prep 39
Claiborne Christian 64, Kilbourne 37
David Thibodaux 48, Elton 40
Delhi 65, Sicily Island 5
Doyle 64, Loranger 43
Jesuit 68, Brother Martin 55
Loreauville 59, Delcambre 55
Parkview Baptist 53, East Feliciana 42
Pickering 74, Oakdale 72
Pine Prairie 76, Basile 46
South Plaquemines 80, Rosenwald Collegiate 38
St. Augustine 56, Rummel 49
St. Martinville 72, Kaplan 34
St. Thomas Aquinas 64, Denham Springs 60
Vinton 52, Grand Lake 28
Welsh 61, Lake Arthur 52
Wossman 62, Sterlington 50
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/