Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 18, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bonnabel 85, Fontainebleau 56

Calvary Baptist Academy 60, Loyola Prep 39

Claiborne Christian 64, Kilbourne 37

David Thibodaux 48, Elton 40

Delhi 65, Sicily Island 5

Doyle 64, Loranger 43

Jesuit 68, Brother Martin 55

Loreauville 59, Delcambre 55

Parkview Baptist 53, East Feliciana 42

Pickering 74, Oakdale 72

Pine Prairie 76, Basile 46

South Plaquemines 80, Rosenwald Collegiate 38

St. Augustine 56, Rummel 49

St. Martinville 72, Kaplan 34

St. Thomas Aquinas 64, Denham Springs 60

Vinton 52, Grand Lake 28

Welsh 61, Lake Arthur 52

Wossman 62, Sterlington 50

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

