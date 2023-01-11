AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 11, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Addison 81, Sumiton Christian 49

Alexandria 62, Glencoe 59

Aliceville 54, Francis Marion 47

Appalachian 44, Jefferson Christian Academy 31

Arab 66, Fairview 57

Ariton 49, Abbeville 48

Ashville 45, Oneonta 44

Athens 49, Madison Academy 47

Athens Bible 59, Alabama CTE 42

Auburn 72, Smiths Station 64

Austin 76, James Clemens 60

Autaugaville 54, Calhoun 52

B.B. Comer 78, Thorsby 55

Baker 75, Alma Bryant 32

Barbour County 54, G.W. Long 42

Bayshore Christian 57, Fruitdale 43

Bayside Academy 52, St. Michael Catholic 26

Boaz 72, Crossville 32

Bob Jones 48, Florence 46

Brooks 62, Wilson 48

Buckhorn 57, Lee-Huntsville 24

Bullock County 66, LAMP 47

Carbon Hill 55, Oakman 51

Carver-Birmingham 48, Hayden 36

Central - Clay County 65, Horseshoe Bend 40

Central Coosa 87, Isabella 40

Central-Tuscaloosa 75, Northridge 69

Charles Henderson 74, Carroll-Ozark 61

Childersburg 81, Tarrant 53

Colbert County 57, Danville 43

ADVERTISEMENT

Cordova 64, Hamilton 39

Corner 58, Fultondale 55

Cornerstone School 55, Westminster School at Oak Mountain 38

Cottonwood 75, Samson 21

Covenant Christian 54, Cherokee 26

DAR 98, North Jackson 47

Decatur Heritage 75, Falkville 61

Demopolis 77, Brewbaker Tech 74

Deshler 73, Central-Florence 60

Dora 57, Curry 37

Sports

  • Record 5 1st-year coaches lead teams into postseason

  • AP source: Correa spurns Mets, reaches $200M deal with Twins

  • Damar Hamlin's toy drive: What's the plan for the $8.6M?

  • Doctors: Bills' Hamlin in good spirits, undergoing testing

    • Dothan 65, Lee-Huntsville 52

    Douglas 58, Sardis 53

    East Limestone 66, Ardmore 39

    Elba 74, Hou Co 25

    Elkmont 60, Rogers 54

    Etowah 84, Hanceville 79

    Evangel Christian School 67, East Central HomeSchool 43

    Fairhope 58, Spanish Fort 43

    Faith Academy 65, LeFlore 43

    Fayette County 63, Gordo 52

    Florala 69, Kinston 52

    Gadsden 64, Fort Payne 63, OT

    Gaylesville 63, Gaston 60

    Geneva 62, Dale County 58

    Geneva County 68, Wicksburg 33

    Geraldine 74, Sylvania 69

    Grissom 38, Hazel Green 27

    Gulf Shores 51, B.C. Rain 35

    Hartselle 54, Decatur 45

    Headland 67, Rehobeth 55

    Highland Home 63, Goshen 21

    Hillcrest-Evergreen 64, Central-Hayneville 46

    Hokes Bluff 55, Westbrook Christian 38

    Holly Pond 68, West End 39

    Holt 48, Montevallo 47

    Homewood 64, Minor 32

    Hoover 64, Vestavia Hills 61

    Hueytown 64, Brookwood 42

    Huntsville 66, Albertville 41

    J.F. Shields 58, Pleasant Home 53

    Jackson 56, T.R. Miller 46

    Jacksonville 65, Cherokee County 62

    Jeff Davis 63, Enterprise 54

    Keith 67, A.L. Johnson 27

    LaFayette 47, Reeltown 40

    Lauderdale County 55, Clements 44

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Leroy 61, McIntosh 58

    Lexington 51, Sheffield 43

    Linden 48, University Charter 43

    Locust Fork 49, Cold Springs 27

    Lowndes Academy 66, Crenshaw Christian Academy 29

    Luverne 52, Pike Liberal Arts 19

    Madison County 50, Franklin County, Tenn. 49

    Marbury 73, Holtville 59

    Mary Montgomery 65, Davidson 53

    McAdory 78, Bessemer City 18

    McGill-Toolen 78, Baldwin County 39

    Meek 69, Saint Bernard Prep 27

    Mobile Christian 61, Robertsdale 55

    Monroe County 57, Flomaton 51

    Montgomery Academy 65, Chilton County 63

    Mountain Brook 79, Woodlawn 56

    Muscle Shoals 72, Columbia 62

    New Brockton 50, Opp 48

    North Sand Mountain 87, Ider 33

    Notasulga 66, Maplesville 21

    Oakwood Adventist Academy 62, Valley Head 34

    Park Crossing 70, Russell County 61

    Paul Bryant 74, Sipsey Valley 38

    Pelham 70, Leeds 51

    Pell City 60, Shades Valley 50

    Phillips-Bear Creek 59, Hackleburg 54

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Piedmont 65, Weaver 55

    Pike County 58, Daleville 55

    Pinson Valley 88, Mortimer Jordan 43

    Plainview 68, Asbury 32

    Pleasant Grove 67, John Carroll Catholic 49

    Pleasant Valley 74, Coosa Christian 50

    Priceville 74, East Lawrence 36

    Ramsay 77, Jasper 44

    Randolph County 42, Woodland 39

    Red Level 74, Georgiana 67

    Sand Rock 76, Fyffe 63

    Scottsboro 71, Guntersville 65

    Section 80, Pisgah 77

    Sidney Lanier 61, Wetumpka 55

    Spain Park 68, Chelsea 42

    Spring Garden 68, Jacksonville Christian 61

    Springville 70, Moody 56

    Sylacauga 52, Shelby County 47

    Talladega County Central 48, Ragland 47

    Tallassee 81, Elmore County 56

    Tanner 70, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 50

    Theodore 60, Blount 48

    Thomasville 45, Excel 40

    Trinity Presbyterian 61, Handley 56

    Valley 77, Beauregard 35

    Vigor 62, Citronelle 40

    Vincent 72, Fayetteville 58

    Vinemont 51, Brindlee Mountain 32

    Wenonah 72, Fairfield 66

    West Point 56, Lawrence County 39

    Westminster Christian Academy 62, West Limestone 41

    White Plains 49, Anniston 41

    Whitesburg Christian 81, Woodville 36

    Williamson 73, Elberta 38

    Winston County 69, Lamar County 50

    Winterboro 61, Alabama School for the Deaf 41

    Wiregrass Kings 60, Ezekiel Academy 43

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.