Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Addison 81, Sumiton Christian 49
Alexandria 62, Glencoe 59
Aliceville 54, Francis Marion 47
Appalachian 44, Jefferson Christian Academy 31
Arab 66, Fairview 57
Ariton 49, Abbeville 48
Ashville 45, Oneonta 44
Athens 49, Madison Academy 47
Athens Bible 59, Alabama CTE 42
Auburn 72, Smiths Station 64
Austin 76, James Clemens 60
Autaugaville 54, Calhoun 52
B.B. Comer 78, Thorsby 55
Baker 75, Alma Bryant 32
Barbour County 54, G.W. Long 42
Bayshore Christian 57, Fruitdale 43
Bayside Academy 52, St. Michael Catholic 26
Boaz 72, Crossville 32
Bob Jones 48, Florence 46
Brooks 62, Wilson 48
Buckhorn 57, Lee-Huntsville 24
Bullock County 66, LAMP 47
Carbon Hill 55, Oakman 51
Carver-Birmingham 48, Hayden 36
Central - Clay County 65, Horseshoe Bend 40
Central Coosa 87, Isabella 40
Central-Tuscaloosa 75, Northridge 69
Charles Henderson 74, Carroll-Ozark 61
Childersburg 81, Tarrant 53
Colbert County 57, Danville 43
Cordova 64, Hamilton 39
Corner 58, Fultondale 55
Cornerstone School 55, Westminster School at Oak Mountain 38
Cottonwood 75, Samson 21
Covenant Christian 54, Cherokee 26
DAR 98, North Jackson 47
Decatur Heritage 75, Falkville 61
Demopolis 77, Brewbaker Tech 74
Deshler 73, Central-Florence 60
Dora 57, Curry 37
Dothan 65, Lee-Huntsville 52
Douglas 58, Sardis 53
East Limestone 66, Ardmore 39
Elba 74, Hou Co 25
Elkmont 60, Rogers 54
Etowah 84, Hanceville 79
Evangel Christian School 67, East Central HomeSchool 43
Fairhope 58, Spanish Fort 43
Faith Academy 65, LeFlore 43
Fayette County 63, Gordo 52
Florala 69, Kinston 52
Gadsden 64, Fort Payne 63, OT
Gaylesville 63, Gaston 60
Geneva 62, Dale County 58
Geneva County 68, Wicksburg 33
Geraldine 74, Sylvania 69
Grissom 38, Hazel Green 27
Gulf Shores 51, B.C. Rain 35
Hartselle 54, Decatur 45
Headland 67, Rehobeth 55
Highland Home 63, Goshen 21
Hillcrest-Evergreen 64, Central-Hayneville 46
Hokes Bluff 55, Westbrook Christian 38
Holly Pond 68, West End 39
Holt 48, Montevallo 47
Homewood 64, Minor 32
Hoover 64, Vestavia Hills 61
Hueytown 64, Brookwood 42
Huntsville 66, Albertville 41
J.F. Shields 58, Pleasant Home 53
Jackson 56, T.R. Miller 46
Jacksonville 65, Cherokee County 62
Jeff Davis 63, Enterprise 54
Keith 67, A.L. Johnson 27
LaFayette 47, Reeltown 40
Lauderdale County 55, Clements 44
Leroy 61, McIntosh 58
Lexington 51, Sheffield 43
Linden 48, University Charter 43
Locust Fork 49, Cold Springs 27
Lowndes Academy 66, Crenshaw Christian Academy 29
Luverne 52, Pike Liberal Arts 19
Madison County 50, Franklin County, Tenn. 49
Marbury 73, Holtville 59
Mary Montgomery 65, Davidson 53
McAdory 78, Bessemer City 18
McGill-Toolen 78, Baldwin County 39
Meek 69, Saint Bernard Prep 27
Mobile Christian 61, Robertsdale 55
Monroe County 57, Flomaton 51
Montgomery Academy 65, Chilton County 63
Mountain Brook 79, Woodlawn 56
Muscle Shoals 72, Columbia 62
New Brockton 50, Opp 48
North Sand Mountain 87, Ider 33
Notasulga 66, Maplesville 21
Oakwood Adventist Academy 62, Valley Head 34
Park Crossing 70, Russell County 61
Paul Bryant 74, Sipsey Valley 38
Pelham 70, Leeds 51
Pell City 60, Shades Valley 50
Phillips-Bear Creek 59, Hackleburg 54
Piedmont 65, Weaver 55
Pike County 58, Daleville 55
Pinson Valley 88, Mortimer Jordan 43
Plainview 68, Asbury 32
Pleasant Grove 67, John Carroll Catholic 49
Pleasant Valley 74, Coosa Christian 50
Priceville 74, East Lawrence 36
Ramsay 77, Jasper 44
Randolph County 42, Woodland 39
Red Level 74, Georgiana 67
Sand Rock 76, Fyffe 63
Scottsboro 71, Guntersville 65
Section 80, Pisgah 77
Sidney Lanier 61, Wetumpka 55
Spain Park 68, Chelsea 42
Spring Garden 68, Jacksonville Christian 61
Springville 70, Moody 56
Sylacauga 52, Shelby County 47
Talladega County Central 48, Ragland 47
Tallassee 81, Elmore County 56
Tanner 70, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 50
Theodore 60, Blount 48
Thomasville 45, Excel 40
Trinity Presbyterian 61, Handley 56
Valley 77, Beauregard 35
Vigor 62, Citronelle 40
Vincent 72, Fayetteville 58
Vinemont 51, Brindlee Mountain 32
Wenonah 72, Fairfield 66
West Point 56, Lawrence County 39
Westminster Christian Academy 62, West Limestone 41
White Plains 49, Anniston 41
Whitesburg Christian 81, Woodville 36
Williamson 73, Elberta 38
Winston County 69, Lamar County 50
Winterboro 61, Alabama School for the Deaf 41
Wiregrass Kings 60, Ezekiel Academy 43
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/