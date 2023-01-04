AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 4, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baltimore Poly 54, Lake Clifton 53

Bethesda 61, Walter Johnson 48

Bullis 58, Jackson-Reed, D.C. 56

Carver Vo-Tech 48, Patterson 39

Chesapeake Math & IT South 60, High Point 51

Dunbar 61, Academy for College and Career Exploration 59

Eleanor Roosevelt 72, Hyattsville Northwestern 23

Forest Park 94, National Academy Foundation 20

Fort Hill 70, Boonsboro 40

Francis Scott Key 61, Century 40

Frederick Douglass 92, Crossland 37

Gwynn Park 58, Potomac 42

Meade 64, Harwood Southern 37

North Dorchester 59, Cambridge/SD 48

North East 61, Tome 30

Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 85, St. Mary’s Ryken 32

Pikesville 73, Patapsco 40

Queen Annes County 52, Easton 43

Thomas Johnson 73, Catoctin 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

