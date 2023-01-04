Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baltimore Poly 54, Lake Clifton 53
Bethesda 61, Walter Johnson 48
Bullis 58, Jackson-Reed, D.C. 56
Carver Vo-Tech 48, Patterson 39
Chesapeake Math & IT South 60, High Point 51
Dunbar 61, Academy for College and Career Exploration 59
Eleanor Roosevelt 72, Hyattsville Northwestern 23
Forest Park 94, National Academy Foundation 20
Fort Hill 70, Boonsboro 40
Francis Scott Key 61, Century 40
Frederick Douglass 92, Crossland 37
Gwynn Park 58, Potomac 42
Meade 64, Harwood Southern 37
North Dorchester 59, Cambridge/SD 48
North East 61, Tome 30
Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 85, St. Mary’s Ryken 32
Pikesville 73, Patapsco 40
Queen Annes County 52, Easton 43
Thomas Johnson 73, Catoctin 43
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/