Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
AZ Compass Prep 75, Legacy, S.C. 64
American Leadership-Gilbert 80, Peoria 67
Ben Franklin 51, Globe 46, OT
Boulder Creek 71, Phoenix Brophy 63
Buckeye 73, Phoenix Washington 33
Casteel High School 64, Casa Grande 58
Chandler Valley Christian 73, Queen Creek Arizona ALAI 57
Coolidge 60, San Tan Foothills 46
Cottonwood Mingus 73, Phoenix Goldwater 25
Eastmark 69, Apache Junction 24
Florence 66, ALA-Anthem South 18
Fredonia 47, Beaver Dam 37
Gilbert Classical Academy 54, Miami 53
Gilbert Leading Edge 72, San Tan Charter 43
Gilbert Mesquite 75, Poston Butte 45
Glendale Deer Valley 73, Phoenix Arcadia 55
Glendale Prep 55, Flagstaff Northland Prep 34
Goodyear Estrella Foothills 59, Bullhead City Mohave 32
Heritage Academy - Laveen 56, Mohave Accelerated 53, OT
Horizon Honors 65, Sequoia Pathway 42
Kingman Academy of Learning 61, St John Paul II 21
Liberty 91, Phoenix Pinnacle 76
Mesa 47, Mesa Dobson 40
Morenci 73, Tombstone 32
Northwest Christian 49, Camp Verde 42
Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 70, NFL YET College Prep Academy 68
Phoenix Bourgade 72, Chino Valley 21
Pima 66, Willcox 27
Rancho Solano Prep 62, Highland Prep 47
Safford 70, San Miguel 26
San Carlos 65, Arete-Mesa Prep 55
San Luis 52, Wellton Antelope 47
Scottsdale Chaparral 72, Phoenix Horizon 65
Sells Baboquivari 52, The Gregory School 50
Tempe Prep 45, Chandler Prep 41
Thatcher 61, Pusch Ridge Christian 58
Tucson Flowing Wells 63, Marana 58
Vail Cienega 61, Sierra Vista Buena 52
Valley Vista 69, West Point 38
Veritas Prep 84, Glendale North Pointe 24
Williams 63, Rock Point 48
Yuma Kofa 70, Glendale 61
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/