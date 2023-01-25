Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashford 70, Emmanuel Christian 27
Austin 47, Bob Jones 43
Corner 54, Sumiton Christian 32
Cottonwood 61, Geneva County 60
Enterprise 62, Carroll-Ozark 50
Faith Academy 42, Citronelle 17
Guntersville 68, Boaz 47
Handley 71, Talladega 43
Highland Home 41, Pike Liberal Arts 19
Hueytown 68, Bessemer City 36
Huntsville 73, Albertville 28
J.U. Blacksher 61, Sweet Water 59
James Clemens 63, Florence 47
Lanett 49, Reeltown 39
Loachapoka 53, Maplesville 37
Macon-East 53, Springwood School 39
Marbury 77, Elmore County 61
Marion County 68, Lynn 31
Mars Hill Bible 66, Hatton 35
McAdory 80, Brookwood 37
Monroe County 46, Excel 40
Phil Campbell 63, Tharptown 51
Priceville 61, Arab 47
Ramsay 61, Sparkman 41
Sidney Lanier 60, Stanhope Elmore 29
Skyline 66, Athens Bible 60
Smiths Station 59, Auburn 56
Sulligent 58, South Lamar 48
Vincent 52, Westminster School at Oak Mountain 30
West Blocton 63, Holt 62
White Plains 55, Cherokee County 52
Williamson 45, B.C. Rain 36
Winfield 64, Oakman 60
___
