Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 25, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashford 70, Emmanuel Christian 27

Austin 47, Bob Jones 43

Corner 54, Sumiton Christian 32

Cottonwood 61, Geneva County 60

Enterprise 62, Carroll-Ozark 50

Faith Academy 42, Citronelle 17

Guntersville 68, Boaz 47

Handley 71, Talladega 43

Highland Home 41, Pike Liberal Arts 19

Hueytown 68, Bessemer City 36

Huntsville 73, Albertville 28

J.U. Blacksher 61, Sweet Water 59

James Clemens 63, Florence 47

Lanett 49, Reeltown 39

Loachapoka 53, Maplesville 37

Macon-East 53, Springwood School 39

Marbury 77, Elmore County 61

Marion County 68, Lynn 31

Mars Hill Bible 66, Hatton 35

McAdory 80, Brookwood 37

Monroe County 46, Excel 40

Phil Campbell 63, Tharptown 51

Priceville 61, Arab 47

Ramsay 61, Sparkman 41

Sidney Lanier 60, Stanhope Elmore 29

Skyline 66, Athens Bible 60

Smiths Station 59, Auburn 56

Sulligent 58, South Lamar 48

Vincent 52, Westminster School at Oak Mountain 30

West Blocton 63, Holt 62

White Plains 55, Cherokee County 52

Williamson 45, B.C. Rain 36

Winfield 64, Oakman 60

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

