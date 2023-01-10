Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bayfield 56, Shiprock, N.M. 54
Castle View 63, Bear Creek 53
DSST: Green Valley Ranch 99, Atlas 20
Elizabeth 51, Littleton 47
Highlands Ranch 63, Columbine 61
Manual 73, DSST: Byers 53
Mesa Ridge 78, Coronado 26
Mountain Vista 70, Arapahoe 30
Palmer 71, Harrison 63
Pikes Peak 66, Elbert 57
Regis Jesuit 73, Cherokee Trail 52
Standley Lake 57, John F. Kennedy 47
The Academy 70, Timnath 43
Windsor Charter 72, Poudre 19
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/