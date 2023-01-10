AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 10, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bayfield 56, Shiprock, N.M. 54

Castle View 63, Bear Creek 53

DSST: Green Valley Ranch 99, Atlas 20

Elizabeth 51, Littleton 47

Highlands Ranch 63, Columbine 61

Manual 73, DSST: Byers 53

Mesa Ridge 78, Coronado 26

Mountain Vista 70, Arapahoe 30

Palmer 71, Harrison 63

Pikes Peak 66, Elbert 57

Regis Jesuit 73, Cherokee Trail 52

Standley Lake 57, John F. Kennedy 47

The Academy 70, Timnath 43

Windsor Charter 72, Poudre 19

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

