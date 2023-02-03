Jamestown students disciplined for racist taunts at game

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (AP) — The Jamestown School District has disciplined some students after monkey noises and war whooping were aimed at basketball players from Bismarck during a game this week.

Jamestown Superintendent Robert Lech said in a statement that “a handful” of middle school and high school students were disciplined after the incident on Tuesday. He did not say how many students were involved or how they were disciplined.

“We are partnering with Bismarck Public Schools to consider restorative practices that will help all grow from this very unfortunate experience,” Lech said in a statement.

Video captured the taunts coming from Jamestown’s student section when two non-white Bismarck players handled the ball, The Bismarck Tribune reported.

Andre Austin, one of the targeted Jamestown players, said it was his first experience “having to endure such hatred and harassment. I love basketball but this isn’t the environment that should be allowed.”

His mother, Savannah Jade Alkire, called Lech’s statement a “half-hearted” apology. She said she would like the North Dakota High School Activities Association to implement a zero tolerance policy at all its sanctioned events.

High School Activities Association spokesman Tom Mix said individual schools are responsible for investigating incidents involving students or fans.