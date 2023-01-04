AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 4, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbold 49, Holgate 42

Ashtabula Edgewood 64, Ashtabula Lakeside 11

Bedford, Mich. 47, Sylvania Northview 40

Bellevue 43, Norwalk 42

Brooklyn 67, Independence 62

Bucyrus Wynford 46, Ontario 43

Burton Berkshire 59, Orwell Grand Valley 27

Canal Winchester 63, Bloom-Carroll 61

Carey 68, Arlington 33

Cin. Wyoming 36, New Richmond 33

Circleville Logan Elm 40, Athens 33

Cols. Grandview Hts. 43, Northside Christian 8

Cols. Horizon Science 56, Ohio Deaf 10

Cols. School for Girls 40, Grove City Cent. Crossing 37

Cory-Rawson 72, Dola Hardin Northern 59

Cuyahoga Hts. 49, Rocky River Lutheran W. 36

Delphos Jefferson 61, Miller City 23

Delphos St. John’s 39, Paulding 30

Elyria Cath. 59, Westlake 43

Fostoria 50, Oak Harbor 36

Frankfort Adena 59, Chillicothe Zane Trace 28

Gibsonburg 45, Sandusky St. Mary 8

Granville 59, Newark Cath. 38

Groveport-Madison 42, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 38

Hilliard Bradley 67, Whitehall-Yearling 34

Johnstown 51, Zanesville 49

Kalida 47, Van Wert Lincolnview 32

Kirtland 47, Wickliffe 22

Legacy Christian 41, New Paris National Trail 25

Liberty Center 67, N. Baltimore 21

Lima Bath 43, Ottoville 40

Milford Center Fairbanks 33, Hilliard Davidson 24

Morenci, Mich. 55, Gorham Fayette 30

    • Mt. Notre Dame 57, E. Central, Ind. 46

    New Washington Buckeye Cent. 55, Milan Edison 15

    Sparta Highland 46, Centerburg 43

    Streetsboro 58, Akr. Springfield 15

    Tiffin Calvert 45, New Riegel 35

    Tol. Cent. Cath. 51, Castalia Margaretta 36

    Tol. Ottawa Hills 34, Swanton 22

    Waterford 58, Belpre 19

    Wauseon 53, Defiance 18

    Wellington 44, Granville Christian 32

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.