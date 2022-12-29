Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Champlain Valley Union 62, Mount Mansfield Union 48
Harwood Union 78, Lake Region Union 40
Hazen Union 88, Enosburg Falls 64
Missisquoi Valley Union 52, Bellows Free Academy of Fairfax 40
Mount St. Joseph Academy 55, Springfield 48
North Country Union 74, Lyndon Institute 32
South Burlington 52, Burlington 45
White River Valley 65, Danville 60
Windsor 61, Rivendell, N.H. 41
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/