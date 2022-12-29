AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 29, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Champlain Valley Union 62, Mount Mansfield Union 48

Harwood Union 78, Lake Region Union 40

Hazen Union 88, Enosburg Falls 64

Missisquoi Valley Union 52, Bellows Free Academy of Fairfax 40

Mount St. Joseph Academy 55, Springfield 48

North Country Union 74, Lyndon Institute 32

South Burlington 52, Burlington 45

White River Valley 65, Danville 60

Windsor 61, Rivendell, N.H. 41

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

