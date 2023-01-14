Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Absegami 51, Vineland 30
Allentown 60, Trenton Central 33
American History 49, Newark Vocational 16
Bayonne 51, Hudson Catholic 39
Becton 53, Lodi 35
Belvidere 41, Mount Olive 36
Bergen Charter 26, Palisades Park 15
Bordentown 45, Florence 28
Burlington Township 39, Cherry Hill East 24
Camden Catholic 70, Gloucester Catholic 33
Cedar Grove 49, Bard 14
Central Regional 50, Barnegat 45
Cinnaminson 64, Pemberton 26
Cresskill 36, Bogota 23
Delsea 23, Haddon Township 21
Dunellen 35, Mother Seton 20
Dwight-Englewood 62, Park Ridge 51
Emerson 47, New Milford 37
Ewing 76, Lawrence 27
Garfield 26, St. Mary’s-Rutherford 15
George School, Pa. 31, Moorestown Friends 12
Glen Rock 31, Rutherford 12
Haddon Heights 42, Collingswood 22
Hammonton 52, Cedar Creek 23
Hightstown 58, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 28
Holy Cross Prep 35, Delran 32
Holy Spirit 47, Egg Harbor 37
Hopewell Valley Central 25, Hamilton West 24
Immaculate Conception-Lodi 67, Saddle Brook 42
Jackson Liberty 59, Lakewood 18
Jackson Memorial 66, Brick Memorial 38
Keyport 50, Asbury Park 19
Lyndhurst 49, Butler 36
Mainland Regional 53, Our Lady of Mercy 31
Manchester 36, Pinelands Regional 11
Maple Shade 46, Stem Civics 11
Medford Tech 57, Doane Academy 31
Metuchen 41, Carteret 30
Midland Park 38, Ridgefield 15
Monmouth 35, Matawan 17
Morris Tech 64, Whippany Park 30
North Arlington 48, Eastern Christian 34
North Star Academy 46, Montclair Kimberley 15
Northern Burlington 37, New Egypt 31
Notre Dame 56, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 19
Palmyra 44, Pennsauken 19
Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 54, Morris Catholic 45
Pennington 62, Hun 46
Penns Grove 54, Salem County Vo-Tech 47
Perth Amboy Tech 44, Timothy Christian 32
Piscataway Tech 52, East Brunswick Magnet 33
Point Pleasant Beach 49, Henry Hudson 14
Robbinsville 47, Nottingham 22
Salem 45, Burlington City 16
Schalick 35, Buena Regional 13
Scotch Plains-Fanwood 46, Ridge 34
Secaucus 65, Pompton Lakes 22
St. John Vianney 59, Long Island Lutheran, N.Y. 48
St. Joseph-Montvale 50, Cape May Tech 46
Steinert 53, Princeton 41
Sterling 54, Gloucester City 12
Tech 38, St. Vincent 27
Villa Victoria def. Girard College, Pa., forfeit
Waldwick 44, Leonia 26
Wallington 28, Paterson Charter 24
Wallkill Valley 71, Veritas Christian Academy 24
Warren Tech 24, Academy Charter 12
Weehawken 29, Hawthorne 15
West Deptford 46, Pennsville Memorial 27
Wildwood Catholic 13, Middle Township 11
Wood-Ridge 45, Manchester Regional 12
Woodbridge Academy 48, South Amboy 37
Woodbury 76, Audubon 23
