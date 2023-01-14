AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 14, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Absegami 51, Vineland 30

Allentown 60, Trenton Central 33

American History 49, Newark Vocational 16

Bayonne 51, Hudson Catholic 39

Becton 53, Lodi 35

Belvidere 41, Mount Olive 36

Bergen Charter 26, Palisades Park 15

Bordentown 45, Florence 28

Burlington Township 39, Cherry Hill East 24

Camden Catholic 70, Gloucester Catholic 33

Cedar Grove 49, Bard 14

Central Regional 50, Barnegat 45

Cinnaminson 64, Pemberton 26

Cresskill 36, Bogota 23

Delsea 23, Haddon Township 21

Dunellen 35, Mother Seton 20

Dwight-Englewood 62, Park Ridge 51

Emerson 47, New Milford 37

Ewing 76, Lawrence 27

Garfield 26, St. Mary’s-Rutherford 15

George School, Pa. 31, Moorestown Friends 12

Glen Rock 31, Rutherford 12

Haddon Heights 42, Collingswood 22

Hammonton 52, Cedar Creek 23

Hightstown 58, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 28

Holy Cross Prep 35, Delran 32

Holy Spirit 47, Egg Harbor 37

Hopewell Valley Central 25, Hamilton West 24

Immaculate Conception-Lodi 67, Saddle Brook 42

Jackson Liberty 59, Lakewood 18

Jackson Memorial 66, Brick Memorial 38

Keyport 50, Asbury Park 19

Lyndhurst 49, Butler 36

Mainland Regional 53, Our Lady of Mercy 31

Manchester 36, Pinelands Regional 11

Maple Shade 46, Stem Civics 11

Medford Tech 57, Doane Academy 31

    • Metuchen 41, Carteret 30

    Midland Park 38, Ridgefield 15

    Monmouth 35, Matawan 17

    Morris Tech 64, Whippany Park 30

    North Arlington 48, Eastern Christian 34

    North Star Academy 46, Montclair Kimberley 15

    Northern Burlington 37, New Egypt 31

    Notre Dame 56, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 19

    Palmyra 44, Pennsauken 19

    Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 54, Morris Catholic 45

    Pennington 62, Hun 46

    Penns Grove 54, Salem County Vo-Tech 47

    Perth Amboy Tech 44, Timothy Christian 32

    Piscataway Tech 52, East Brunswick Magnet 33

    Point Pleasant Beach 49, Henry Hudson 14

    Robbinsville 47, Nottingham 22

    Salem 45, Burlington City 16

    Schalick 35, Buena Regional 13

    Scotch Plains-Fanwood 46, Ridge 34

    Secaucus 65, Pompton Lakes 22

    St. John Vianney 59, Long Island Lutheran, N.Y. 48

    St. Joseph-Montvale 50, Cape May Tech 46

    Steinert 53, Princeton 41

    Sterling 54, Gloucester City 12

    Tech 38, St. Vincent 27

    Villa Victoria def. Girard College, Pa., forfeit

    Waldwick 44, Leonia 26

    Wallington 28, Paterson Charter 24

    Wallkill Valley 71, Veritas Christian Academy 24

    Warren Tech 24, Academy Charter 12

    Weehawken 29, Hawthorne 15

    West Deptford 46, Pennsville Memorial 27

    Wildwood Catholic 13, Middle Township 11

    Wood-Ridge 45, Manchester Regional 12

    Woodbridge Academy 48, South Amboy 37

    Woodbury 76, Audubon 23

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

