Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Tech 60, Wildwood Catholic 51
Barringer 67, Newark Lab 54
Boonton 60, Newton 54
Burlington City 70, Willingboro 46
Burlington Township 68, Shawnee 53
Calvary Christian 56, New Egypt 37
Cedar Creek 46, Collingswood 28
Chatham 62, Morris Knolls 41
Cherry Hill West 76, Clearview Regional 56
Cliffside Park 51, Brearley 45
Clifton 69, Bloomfield 50
Colonia 54, South Brunswick 52
Colts Neck 42, Old Bridge 38
Columbia 61, West Side 57
Delaware Valley Regional 52, West Morris 47
Delsea 61, West Deptford 49
Don Bosco Prep 55, St. Augustine 48
Dwight-Morrow 59, Indian Hills 57
Eastern 51, Williamstown 36
Egg Harbor 58, Holmdel 48
Ewing 72, Monroe 47
Fair Lawn 60, Bergenfield 41
Franklin 85, Warren Hills 47
Highland 66, Penns Grove 54
Hillsborough 46, Pingry 32
Irvington 57, Caldwell 53
J.P. Stevens 46, Woodbridge 44
Jackson Liberty 53, Pinelands Regional 31
Jackson Memorial 44, Cherokee 28
Lakeland 79, Pompton Lakes 75
Lawrence 45, Seneca 42
Lenape 58, Kingsway 52
Lenape Valley 45, High Point 36
Madison 54, Jonathan Dayton 39
Manchester Regional 50, Hawthorne Christian 39
Manville 51, Carteret 47
Marlboro 67, Red Bank Catholic 52
Matawan 67, Red Bank Regional 34
Medford Tech 74, Sterling 58
Mendham 54, Mount Olive 30
Metuchen 52, Piscataway Tech 45
Middletown South 58, Lincoln 34
Midland Park 74, Becton 68
Monmouth 39, Long Branch 35
Montclair 61, Newark Central 49
Montgomery 71, Cranford 57
Moorestown 62, Camden Catholic 42
Morris Hills 75, Morristown 64
Mountain Lakes 39, Kinnelon 32
Newark East Side 49, Trenton Central 46
North Hunterdon 39, Hopewell Valley Central 30
Northern Highlands 85, Lyndhurst 59
Nottingham 78, Bordentown 50
Nutley 47, Cedar Grove 35
Ocean City 54, Lower Cape May Regional 46
Ocean Township 57, Toms River East 54
Oratory Catholic 58, Delbarton 47
Paramus Catholic 53, Passaic Tech 47
Passaic 74, Ridgefield 52
Passaic Charter 60, Science Park 58
Paterson Charter 58, Hackensack 57
Paul VI 61, St. Joseph’s Prep, Pa. 57
Payne Tech 70, Plainfield 62
Pemberton 67, Florence 47
Pequannock 83, Wallkill Valley 57
Perth Amboy 64, New Brunswick 29
Phillipsburg 42, Sparta 41
Piscataway 69, East Brunswick 41
Princeton 50, Princeton Day 46
Ramapo 52, Linden 42
Raritan 34, Shore Regional 31
Ridge 68, North Brunswick 30
Roselle Park 44, Governor Livingston 41
Roxbury 64, Montville 58
Rumson-Fair Haven 52, Brick Memorial 51
Rutherford 74, College Achieve Paterson 61
Sayreville 50, North Plainfield 42
Seton Hall Prep 61, Immaculate Conception-Montclair 60
South Plainfield 62, Edison 35
South River 72, Wayne Valley 63
St. Joseph-Metuchen 78, Roselle 62
St. Peter’s Prep 76, Trenton Catholic 34
Summit 53, New Providence 39
Technology 75, University 66
Timber Creek 52, Winslow 47
Toms River North 61, St. John Vianney 53
Union City 63, Newark Collegiate 61
Vernon 64, Kittatinny 47
Verona 59, Kearny 41
Washington Township 69, Deptford 57
Weehawken 69, McNair 58
West Caldwell Tech 77, Bard 57
Westfield 60, Pope John XXIII 37
___
