Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 22, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Tech 60, Wildwood Catholic 51

Barringer 67, Newark Lab 54

Boonton 60, Newton 54

Burlington City 70, Willingboro 46

Burlington Township 68, Shawnee 53

Calvary Christian 56, New Egypt 37

Cedar Creek 46, Collingswood 28

Chatham 62, Morris Knolls 41

Cherry Hill West 76, Clearview Regional 56

Cliffside Park 51, Brearley 45

Clifton 69, Bloomfield 50

Colonia 54, South Brunswick 52

Colts Neck 42, Old Bridge 38

Columbia 61, West Side 57

Delaware Valley Regional 52, West Morris 47

Delsea 61, West Deptford 49

Don Bosco Prep 55, St. Augustine 48

Dwight-Morrow 59, Indian Hills 57

Eastern 51, Williamstown 36

Egg Harbor 58, Holmdel 48

Ewing 72, Monroe 47

Fair Lawn 60, Bergenfield 41

Franklin 85, Warren Hills 47

Highland 66, Penns Grove 54

Hillsborough 46, Pingry 32

Irvington 57, Caldwell 53

J.P. Stevens 46, Woodbridge 44

Jackson Liberty 53, Pinelands Regional 31

Jackson Memorial 44, Cherokee 28

Lakeland 79, Pompton Lakes 75

Lawrence 45, Seneca 42

Lenape 58, Kingsway 52

Lenape Valley 45, High Point 36

Madison 54, Jonathan Dayton 39

Manchester Regional 50, Hawthorne Christian 39

Manville 51, Carteret 47

Marlboro 67, Red Bank Catholic 52

Matawan 67, Red Bank Regional 34

Medford Tech 74, Sterling 58

Mendham 54, Mount Olive 30

    • Metuchen 52, Piscataway Tech 45

    Middletown South 58, Lincoln 34

    Midland Park 74, Becton 68

    Monmouth 39, Long Branch 35

    Montclair 61, Newark Central 49

    Montgomery 71, Cranford 57

    Moorestown 62, Camden Catholic 42

    Morris Hills 75, Morristown 64

    Mountain Lakes 39, Kinnelon 32

    Newark East Side 49, Trenton Central 46

    North Hunterdon 39, Hopewell Valley Central 30

    Northern Highlands 85, Lyndhurst 59

    Nottingham 78, Bordentown 50

    Nutley 47, Cedar Grove 35

    Ocean City 54, Lower Cape May Regional 46

    Ocean Township 57, Toms River East 54

    Oratory Catholic 58, Delbarton 47

    Paramus Catholic 53, Passaic Tech 47

    Passaic 74, Ridgefield 52

    Passaic Charter 60, Science Park 58

    Paterson Charter 58, Hackensack 57

    Paul VI 61, St. Joseph’s Prep, Pa. 57

    Payne Tech 70, Plainfield 62

    Pemberton 67, Florence 47

    Pequannock 83, Wallkill Valley 57

    Perth Amboy 64, New Brunswick 29

    Phillipsburg 42, Sparta 41

    Piscataway 69, East Brunswick 41

    Princeton 50, Princeton Day 46

    Ramapo 52, Linden 42

    Raritan 34, Shore Regional 31

    Ridge 68, North Brunswick 30

    Roselle Park 44, Governor Livingston 41

    Roxbury 64, Montville 58

    Rumson-Fair Haven 52, Brick Memorial 51

    Rutherford 74, College Achieve Paterson 61

    Sayreville 50, North Plainfield 42

    Seton Hall Prep 61, Immaculate Conception-Montclair 60

    South Plainfield 62, Edison 35

    South River 72, Wayne Valley 63

    St. Joseph-Metuchen 78, Roselle 62

    St. Peter’s Prep 76, Trenton Catholic 34

    Summit 53, New Providence 39

    Technology 75, University 66

    Timber Creek 52, Winslow 47

    Toms River North 61, St. John Vianney 53

    Union City 63, Newark Collegiate 61

    Vernon 64, Kittatinny 47

    Verona 59, Kearny 41

    Washington Township 69, Deptford 57

    Weehawken 69, McNair 58

    West Caldwell Tech 77, Bard 57

    Westfield 60, Pope John XXIII 37

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

