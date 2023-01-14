Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Carlsbad 52, Organ Mountain 49
Cobre 51, Dexter 34
Deming 50, Las Cruces 49
Eunice 48, Jal 47
Fort Sumner 66, Tularosa 32
Guymon, Okla. 65, Clayton 40
Hagerman 55, NMMI 53
Logan 74, Mountainair 36
Los Alamos 54, Aztec 49
Los Lunas 50, Hobbs 46
Loving 63, Cloudcroft 55
Maxwell 77, Carrizozo 29
McCurdy 50, Laguna-Acoma 37
Menaul 69, Mesa Vista 45
Pine Hill 47, Reserve 43
Rehoboth 40, Gateway Christian 26
Rio Rancho 64, Roswell 46
Robertson 62, Pojoaque 46
Santa Fe Indian 61, Santa Fe Prep 53
St. Pius X 57, Artesia 52
Taos 60, Bloomfield 48
Valencia 59, Socorro 42
West Las Vegas 72, Shiprock 64
West Mesa 66, Belen 29
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/