Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appalachian 46, Cleveland 29
Ashford 46, Houston Academy 39
Good Hope 66, Cold Springs 23
Northside Methodist 60, Providence Christian 29
Sparta Academy 68, Crenshaw Christian Academy 34
Thorsby 56, Verbena 22
Vinemont 64, Saint Bernard Prep 29
West Point 67, Holly Pond 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Albertville vs. Douglas, ccd.
Alexandria vs. Talladega, ccd.
Alma Bryant vs. East Central, Miss., ccd.
Arab vs. Cullman, ccd.
Ardmore vs. West Morgan, ccd.
Athens vs. Lawrence County, Tenn., ccd.
Baldwin County vs. Gulf Shores, ccd.
Bibb County vs. Montevallo, ccd.
Blount vs. Theodore, ccd.
Brewer vs. Priceville, ccd.
Briarwood Christian vs. Woodlawn, ccd.
Brilliant vs. Hubbertville, ccd.
Brooks vs. Central-Florence, ccd.
Carbon Hill vs. Gordo, ccd.
Cherokee vs. Phillips-Bear Creek, ccd.
Clay-Chalkville vs. Huffman, ccd.
Clements vs. Tanner, ccd.
Colbert Heights vs. Sheffield, ccd.
Cottage Hill vs. Satsuma, ccd.
Danville vs. Falkville, ccd.
Decatur vs. Madison Academy, ccd.
Deshler vs. Rogers, ccd.
East Lawrence vs. Lawrence County, ccd.
East Limestone vs. Hartselle, ccd.
Elba vs. Kinston, ccd.
Elberta vs. Spanish Fort, ccd.
Etowah vs. Oneonta, ccd.
Eufaula vs. Rehobeth, ccd.
Faith Academy vs. St. Paul’s, ccd.
Fayette County vs. Marion County, ccd.
Geraldine vs. Cherokee County, ccd.
Greene County vs. Sumter Central High School, ccd.
Hamilton vs. Haleyville, ccd.
J.F. Shields vs. Red Level, ccd.
Jacksonville vs. Springville, ppd.
John Carroll Catholic vs. Fairfield, ccd.
Lanett vs. Opelika, ccd.
Lexington vs. Lauderdale County, ccd.
Mars Hill Bible vs. Westminster Christian Academy, ccd.
McIntosh vs. Fruitdale, ccd.
Meek vs. Lynn, ccd.
Millry vs. Sweet Water, ccd.
New Brockton vs. Emmanuel Christian, ccd.
North Jackson vs. Scottsboro, ccd.
Oakwood Adventist Academy vs. Lindsay Lane Christian Academy, ccd.
Russellville vs. Colbert County, ccd.
Skyline vs. Susan Moore, ccd.
South Lamar vs. Sulligent, ccd.
Sumiton Christian vs. Cordova, ccd.
Tharptown vs. Hatton, ccd.
Thomasville vs. Leroy, ccd.
Trinity Presbyterian vs. Prattville Christian Academy, ccd.
Valley Head vs. Crossville, ccd.
Vigor vs. Citronelle, ccd.
Vina vs. Hackleburg, ccd.
W.S. Neal vs. Robertsdale, ccd.
Wadley vs. LaFayette, ccd.
Waterloo vs. Shoals Christian, ccd.
Weaver vs. Saks, ccd.
Wellborn vs. Munford, ppd.
West Limestone vs. Elkmont, ccd.
Winston County vs. Curry, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/