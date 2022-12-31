AP NEWS
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aztec, N.M. 81, St. Michael 59

Bradshaw Mountain 48, Yuma Catholic 41

Combs 53, Phoenix Bourgade 36

Dream City Christian High School 61, DeLaSalle, Minn. 50

Florence 62, Whiteriver Alchesay 61

Marana 63, Lakeside Blue Ridge 57

Marana Mountain View 62, Florence 52

Palisades, Calif. 72, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 59

Peoria Centennial 68, Bishop O’Dowd, Calif. 49

Peoria Sunrise Mountain 61, Salem Hills, Utah 58

Phoenix Brophy 73, Meadows, Nev. 70

Phoenix Browne 64, Phoenix Goldwater 34

Rancho Solano Prep 67, Lowell Catholic, Mass. 54

San Manuel 57, Lincoln 53

San Tan Charter 59, Chandler Seton 39

Show Low 47, Kingman Academy of Learning 45

Steele Canyon, Calif. 72, Walden Grove 58

The Gregory School 45, Scottsdale Prep 44

Trivium Prep 68, Grand Terrace, Calif. 63

Tucson Rincon 63, Tucson Pueblo 58

Vail Cienega 56, Arizona College Preparatory 50

Wheaton Warrenville South, Ill. 56, Mesa 42

Williams 47, Veritas Prep 29

Willow Canyon 79, Willcox 27

