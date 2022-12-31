Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aztec, N.M. 81, St. Michael 59
Bradshaw Mountain 48, Yuma Catholic 41
Combs 53, Phoenix Bourgade 36
Dream City Christian High School 61, DeLaSalle, Minn. 50
Florence 62, Whiteriver Alchesay 61
Marana 63, Lakeside Blue Ridge 57
Marana Mountain View 62, Florence 52
Palisades, Calif. 72, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 59
Peoria Centennial 68, Bishop O’Dowd, Calif. 49
Peoria Sunrise Mountain 61, Salem Hills, Utah 58
Phoenix Brophy 73, Meadows, Nev. 70
Phoenix Browne 64, Phoenix Goldwater 34
Rancho Solano Prep 67, Lowell Catholic, Mass. 54
San Manuel 57, Lincoln 53
San Tan Charter 59, Chandler Seton 39
Show Low 47, Kingman Academy of Learning 45
Steele Canyon, Calif. 72, Walden Grove 58
The Gregory School 45, Scottsdale Prep 44
Trivium Prep 68, Grand Terrace, Calif. 63
Tucson Rincon 63, Tucson Pueblo 58
Vail Cienega 56, Arizona College Preparatory 50
Wheaton Warrenville South, Ill. 56, Mesa 42
Williams 47, Veritas Prep 29
Willow Canyon 79, Willcox 27
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/