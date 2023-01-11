AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 11, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Friends, Pa. 38, Moorestown Friends 34

Allentown 51, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 20

Barringer 43, West Side 27

Belleville 39, Weequahic 11

Bernards 63, Belvidere 36

Boonton 41, Parsippany 18

Brick Memorial 44, Toms River South 33

Burlington Township 48, Pennsauken 34

Calvary Christian 44, New Brunswick 32

Central Regional 39, Lacey 35

Colonia 51, Piscataway 48

Cranford 49, New Providence 13

DePaul Catholic 60, Paramus Catholic 52

Dickinson 45, BelovED Charter 37

Donovan Catholic 53, Jackson Liberty 41

Eastside Paterson 59, Clifton 11

Edison 60, Perth Amboy 31

Elizabeth 58, Livingston 34

Ewing 71, Hightstown 36

Fair Lawn 40, Wayne Valley 36

Ferris 50, McNair 32

Fort Lee 68, Cliffside Park 34

Gill St. Bernard’s 57, Franklin 38

Glen Ridge 58, Payne Tech 35

Hamilton West 30, Princeton 26

High Point 37, Newton 22

Hillsborough 56, Hunterdon Central 37

Hoboken 34, Memorial 31

Hudson Catholic 55, North Bergen 27

Immaculate Heart 51, Hackensack 20

Iselin Kennedy 42, Sayreville 33

J.P. Stevens 67, Woodbridge 54

Jackson Memorial 52, Southern 41

Jefferson 56, Kittatinny 22

Johnson 56, Jonathan Dayton 50

Keyport 37, Henry Hudson 29

Lenape 54, Eastern 22

Linden 44, Roselle Park 17

Madison 50, Hanover Park 30

    • Mahwah 30, Pascack Hills 22

    Manchester 63, Barnegat 44

    Medford Tech 68, Florence 55

    Middlesex 61, North Plainfield 43

    Millburn 49, Arts 9

    Monmouth 43, Shore Regional 41

    Monroe 52, North Brunswick 33

    Montclair 44, Irvington 31

    Moorestown 57, Seneca 25

    Morris Catholic 75, Pequannock 50

    Morristown 55, Morris Hills 23

    Morristown-Beard 45, Parsippany Hills 40

    Mount Olive 41, Roxbury 39

    Mountain Lakes 28, Villa Walsh 24

    Mt. St. Dominic 53, Caldwell 46

    Mt. St. Mary 49, Voorhees 43

    Newark Academy 52, Bloomfield 42

    Newark Lab 53, West Caldwell Tech 32

    Northern Highlands 53, Ridgewood 24

    Ocean Township 41, Lakewood 10

    Old Tappan 56, Demarest 29

    Passaic 45, Paterson Kennedy 42

    Passaic Tech 49, Bergen Tech 32

    Paul VI 67, Camden Catholic 49

    Pennington 49, Lawrenceville 30

    Phillipsburg 56, North Hunterdon 49

    Pingry 54, Somerville 29

    Plainfield 54, Kent Place 23

    Point Pleasant Beach 42, Keansburg 36

    Pope John XXIII 70, Sparta 45

    Ramapo 51, Paramus 28

    Ramsey 48, Westwood 39

    Rancocas Valley 48, Cherry Hill East 31

    Randolph 45, Morris Knolls 23

    Red Bank Catholic 64, Rumson-Fair Haven 39

    Ridge 37, Immaculata 36

    River Dell 55, Indian Hills 27

    Robbinsville 28, Trenton Central 16

    Roselle 56, Brearley 31

    Rutgers Prep 67, Bridgewater-Raritan 20

    Science Park 53, Shabazz 7

    Secaucus 66, Bogota 20

    Shawnee 59, Cherry Hill West 11

    South Brunswick 46, Old Bridge 33

    South Hunterdon 41, Manville 22

    St. Dominic 53, Bayonne 46

    St. Elizabeth 65, Whippany Park 39

    St. John Vianney 80, Holmdel 24

    St. Vincent 43, Golda Och 28

    Steinert 65, Lawrence 22

    Summit 48, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 26

    Teaneck 67, Bergenfield 25

    Tenafly 46, Pascack Valley 30

    Toms River North 62, Toms River East 45

    Union 39, Rahway 26

    Union Catholic 40, Governor Livingston 38

    Union City 51, Kearny 38

    University 66, Columbia 32

    Wallkill Valley 50, Hopatcong 28

    Warren Hills 54, Bound Brook 40

    Watchung Hills 74, Montgomery 16

    Wayne Hills 44, Passaic Valley 22

    West Essex 52, Cedar Grove 48

    West Milford 47, Lakeland 43

    West Orange 53, East Orange 19

    West Windsor-Plainsboro South 35, Nottingham 23

    Westfield 46, Oak Knoll 21

    Willingboro 33, Maple Shade 29

    Winslow 78, Camden Tech 18

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.