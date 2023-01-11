Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington Friends, Pa. 38, Moorestown Friends 34
Allentown 51, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 20
Barringer 43, West Side 27
Belleville 39, Weequahic 11
Bernards 63, Belvidere 36
Boonton 41, Parsippany 18
Brick Memorial 44, Toms River South 33
Burlington Township 48, Pennsauken 34
Calvary Christian 44, New Brunswick 32
Central Regional 39, Lacey 35
Colonia 51, Piscataway 48
Cranford 49, New Providence 13
DePaul Catholic 60, Paramus Catholic 52
Dickinson 45, BelovED Charter 37
Donovan Catholic 53, Jackson Liberty 41
Eastside Paterson 59, Clifton 11
Edison 60, Perth Amboy 31
Elizabeth 58, Livingston 34
Ewing 71, Hightstown 36
Fair Lawn 40, Wayne Valley 36
Ferris 50, McNair 32
Fort Lee 68, Cliffside Park 34
Gill St. Bernard’s 57, Franklin 38
Glen Ridge 58, Payne Tech 35
Hamilton West 30, Princeton 26
High Point 37, Newton 22
Hillsborough 56, Hunterdon Central 37
Hoboken 34, Memorial 31
Hudson Catholic 55, North Bergen 27
Immaculate Heart 51, Hackensack 20
Iselin Kennedy 42, Sayreville 33
J.P. Stevens 67, Woodbridge 54
Jackson Memorial 52, Southern 41
Jefferson 56, Kittatinny 22
Johnson 56, Jonathan Dayton 50
Keyport 37, Henry Hudson 29
Lenape 54, Eastern 22
Linden 44, Roselle Park 17
Madison 50, Hanover Park 30
Mahwah 30, Pascack Hills 22
Manchester 63, Barnegat 44
Medford Tech 68, Florence 55
Middlesex 61, North Plainfield 43
Millburn 49, Arts 9
Monmouth 43, Shore Regional 41
Monroe 52, North Brunswick 33
Montclair 44, Irvington 31
Moorestown 57, Seneca 25
Morris Catholic 75, Pequannock 50
Morristown 55, Morris Hills 23
Morristown-Beard 45, Parsippany Hills 40
Mount Olive 41, Roxbury 39
Mountain Lakes 28, Villa Walsh 24
Mt. St. Dominic 53, Caldwell 46
Mt. St. Mary 49, Voorhees 43
Newark Academy 52, Bloomfield 42
Newark Lab 53, West Caldwell Tech 32
Northern Highlands 53, Ridgewood 24
Ocean Township 41, Lakewood 10
Old Tappan 56, Demarest 29
Passaic 45, Paterson Kennedy 42
Passaic Tech 49, Bergen Tech 32
Paul VI 67, Camden Catholic 49
Pennington 49, Lawrenceville 30
Phillipsburg 56, North Hunterdon 49
Pingry 54, Somerville 29
Plainfield 54, Kent Place 23
Point Pleasant Beach 42, Keansburg 36
Pope John XXIII 70, Sparta 45
Ramapo 51, Paramus 28
Ramsey 48, Westwood 39
Rancocas Valley 48, Cherry Hill East 31
Randolph 45, Morris Knolls 23
Red Bank Catholic 64, Rumson-Fair Haven 39
Ridge 37, Immaculata 36
River Dell 55, Indian Hills 27
Robbinsville 28, Trenton Central 16
Roselle 56, Brearley 31
Rutgers Prep 67, Bridgewater-Raritan 20
Science Park 53, Shabazz 7
Secaucus 66, Bogota 20
Shawnee 59, Cherry Hill West 11
South Brunswick 46, Old Bridge 33
South Hunterdon 41, Manville 22
St. Dominic 53, Bayonne 46
St. Elizabeth 65, Whippany Park 39
St. John Vianney 80, Holmdel 24
St. Vincent 43, Golda Och 28
Steinert 65, Lawrence 22
Summit 48, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 26
Teaneck 67, Bergenfield 25
Tenafly 46, Pascack Valley 30
Toms River North 62, Toms River East 45
Union 39, Rahway 26
Union Catholic 40, Governor Livingston 38
Union City 51, Kearny 38
University 66, Columbia 32
Wallkill Valley 50, Hopatcong 28
Warren Hills 54, Bound Brook 40
Watchung Hills 74, Montgomery 16
Wayne Hills 44, Passaic Valley 22
West Essex 52, Cedar Grove 48
West Milford 47, Lakeland 43
West Orange 53, East Orange 19
West Windsor-Plainsboro South 35, Nottingham 23
Westfield 46, Oak Knoll 21
Willingboro 33, Maple Shade 29
Winslow 78, Camden Tech 18
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/