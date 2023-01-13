Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
American History 77, People’s Prep 40
Bayonne 57, Lincoln 40
Bishop Eustace Prep 57, Cherry Hill West 39
Bound Brook 70, Pingry 69
Brick Memorial 58, Brick Memorial 38
Caldwell 66, University 52
Calvary Christian, Pa. 44, King’s Christian 40
Camden 80, Moorestown 35
Camden Catholic 35, Cherry Hill East 27
Camden Eastside 52, Lenape 43
Cedar Grove 33, Golda Och 19
Chatham 62, Parsippany Hills 45
Cherokee 65, Shawnee 52
Christian Brothers 51, Howell 44
Clifton 53, Paterson Kennedy 36
Cranford 59, Oratory Catholic 58
Delaware Valley Regional 86, Belvidere 50
Delbarton 51, Pope John XXIII 40
Don Bosco Prep 72, Bergen Catholic 50
Donovan Catholic 47, Monmouth 32
Dumont 50, Dwight-Morrow 46
East Orange 61, Newark East Side 56
Eastern 88, Camden Tech 45
Eastside Paterson 69, Bergen Tech 27
Elizabeth 42, Union 40
Fair Lawn 70, Passaic Valley 44
Gill St. Bernard’s 54, Bridgewater-Raritan 45
Gloucester Tech 38, Penn Tech 34
Governor Livingston 70, Central Jersey College Charter 23
Hackettstown 42, Lenape Valley 41
Haddonfield 48, Pemberton 27
Henry Hudson 58, CAPS Central 44
High Point 54, Morris Tech 38
Holmdel 62, Long Branch 52
Immaculata 74, Montgomery 57
Indian Hills 53, Westwood 32
Irvington 46, North Star Academy 32
Jefferson 66, Hopatcong 16
Kinnelon 83, Boonton 74
Lacey 64, Toms River East 62
Livingston 48, Newark Academy 29
Manasquan 60, Wall 16
Manville 43, Bernards 40
Marlboro 60, Freehold Township 58
Mendham 43, Morristown 40
Middletown South 57, Colts Neck 52
Montclair Kimberley 67, Tech 40
Morris Catholic 52, Madison 45
Mount Olive 90, Montville 86
New Providence 66, Jonathan Dayton 41
Newark Vocational 51, Bard 43
North Bergen 50, Memorial 48
North Brunswick 78, North Plainfield 52
Orange 56, Millburn 53
Palmyra 52, Maple Shade 27
Passaic Tech 57, Passaic 44
Pequannock 58, Mountain Lakes 33
Perth Amboy 59, Sayreville 41
Phillipsburg 71, Watchung Hills 69
Piscataway 69, J.P. Stevens 51
Ramapo 52, Ridgewood 38
Ramsey 37, Mahwah 29
Rancocas Valley 55, Seneca 44
Raritan 44, St. John Vianney 40
Red Bank Regional 46, Red Bank Catholic 44
Ridge 54, Hillsborough 45
River Dell 65, Pascack Hills 56
Roselle 55, Johnson 54
Roselle Catholic 101, Payne Tech 58
Roxbury 39, Morris Hills 28
Rutgers Prep 62, Franklin 55
Science Park 65, Shabazz 37
Scotch Plains-Fanwood 46, Rahway 44
Seton Hall Prep 66, Newark Central 40
Shipley, Pa. 46, Hun 41
Shore Regional 43, Ocean Township 42
South Brunswick 67, East Brunswick 41
South Plainfield 57, New Brunswick 21
St. Joseph-Metuchen 58, Monroe 44
St. Joseph-Montvale 64, DePaul Catholic 52
St. Peter’s Prep 61, Dickinson 21
St. Rose 30, Point Pleasant Boro 28
St. Thomas Aquinas 69, Colonia 46
Summit 46, Hillside 37
Teaneck 78, Old Tappan 56
Tenafly 48, Bergenfield 44
Trenton Central 57, Hunterdon Central 50
Triton 69, Camden Academy Charter 55
Union City 59, Snyder 52
Vernon 45, North Warren 30
Verona 47, Belleville 39
Voorhees 54, North Hunterdon 44
Wallkill Valley 44, Newton 42
Wayne Valley 86, West Milford 51
West Caldwell Tech 46, Eagle Academy 35
West Essex 60, Glen Ridge 26
West Morris 53, Edison 43
West Orange 44, Nutley 41
Westampton Tech 75, Doane Academy 55
Woodstown 80, Salem County Vo-Tech 56
