Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 13, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

American History 77, People’s Prep 40

Bayonne 57, Lincoln 40

Bishop Eustace Prep 57, Cherry Hill West 39

Bound Brook 70, Pingry 69

Brick Memorial 58, Brick Memorial 38

Caldwell 66, University 52

Calvary Christian, Pa. 44, King’s Christian 40

Camden 80, Moorestown 35

Camden Catholic 35, Cherry Hill East 27

Camden Eastside 52, Lenape 43

Cedar Grove 33, Golda Och 19

Chatham 62, Parsippany Hills 45

Cherokee 65, Shawnee 52

Christian Brothers 51, Howell 44

Clifton 53, Paterson Kennedy 36

Cranford 59, Oratory Catholic 58

Delaware Valley Regional 86, Belvidere 50

Delbarton 51, Pope John XXIII 40

Don Bosco Prep 72, Bergen Catholic 50

Donovan Catholic 47, Monmouth 32

Dumont 50, Dwight-Morrow 46

East Orange 61, Newark East Side 56

Eastern 88, Camden Tech 45

Eastside Paterson 69, Bergen Tech 27

Elizabeth 42, Union 40

Fair Lawn 70, Passaic Valley 44

Gill St. Bernard’s 54, Bridgewater-Raritan 45

Gloucester Tech 38, Penn Tech 34

Governor Livingston 70, Central Jersey College Charter 23

Hackettstown 42, Lenape Valley 41

Haddonfield 48, Pemberton 27

Henry Hudson 58, CAPS Central 44

High Point 54, Morris Tech 38

Holmdel 62, Long Branch 52

Immaculata 74, Montgomery 57

Indian Hills 53, Westwood 32

Irvington 46, North Star Academy 32

    • Jefferson 66, Hopatcong 16

    Kinnelon 83, Boonton 74

    Lacey 64, Toms River East 62

    Livingston 48, Newark Academy 29

    Manasquan 60, Wall 16

    Manville 43, Bernards 40

    Marlboro 60, Freehold Township 58

    Mendham 43, Morristown 40

    Middletown South 57, Colts Neck 52

    Montclair Kimberley 67, Tech 40

    Morris Catholic 52, Madison 45

    Mount Olive 90, Montville 86

    New Providence 66, Jonathan Dayton 41

    Newark Vocational 51, Bard 43

    North Bergen 50, Memorial 48

    North Brunswick 78, North Plainfield 52

    Orange 56, Millburn 53

    Palmyra 52, Maple Shade 27

    Passaic Tech 57, Passaic 44

    Pequannock 58, Mountain Lakes 33

    Perth Amboy 59, Sayreville 41

    Phillipsburg 71, Watchung Hills 69

    Piscataway 69, J.P. Stevens 51

    Ramapo 52, Ridgewood 38

    Ramsey 37, Mahwah 29

    Rancocas Valley 55, Seneca 44

    Raritan 44, St. John Vianney 40

    Red Bank Regional 46, Red Bank Catholic 44

    Ridge 54, Hillsborough 45

    River Dell 65, Pascack Hills 56

    Roselle 55, Johnson 54

    Roselle Catholic 101, Payne Tech 58

    Roxbury 39, Morris Hills 28

    Rutgers Prep 62, Franklin 55

    Science Park 65, Shabazz 37

    Scotch Plains-Fanwood 46, Rahway 44

    Seton Hall Prep 66, Newark Central 40

    Shipley, Pa. 46, Hun 41

    Shore Regional 43, Ocean Township 42

    South Brunswick 67, East Brunswick 41

    South Plainfield 57, New Brunswick 21

    St. Joseph-Metuchen 58, Monroe 44

    St. Joseph-Montvale 64, DePaul Catholic 52

    St. Peter’s Prep 61, Dickinson 21

    St. Rose 30, Point Pleasant Boro 28

    St. Thomas Aquinas 69, Colonia 46

    Summit 46, Hillside 37

    Teaneck 78, Old Tappan 56

    Tenafly 48, Bergenfield 44

    Trenton Central 57, Hunterdon Central 50

    Triton 69, Camden Academy Charter 55

    Union City 59, Snyder 52

    Vernon 45, North Warren 30

    Verona 47, Belleville 39

    Voorhees 54, North Hunterdon 44

    Wallkill Valley 44, Newton 42

    Wayne Valley 86, West Milford 51

    West Caldwell Tech 46, Eagle Academy 35

    West Essex 60, Glen Ridge 26

    West Morris 53, Edison 43

    West Orange 44, Nutley 41

    Westampton Tech 75, Doane Academy 55

    Woodstown 80, Salem County Vo-Tech 56

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

