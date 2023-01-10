Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Carrington 54, Barnes County North 11
Central Cass 66, Lisbon 28
Des Lacs-Burlington 53, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 23
Enderlin 50, Wyndmere/Lidgerwood/Hankinson Co-op 48
Hazen 45, Richardton-Taylor 38
North Border 57, Park River-Fordville/Lankin 52
Northern Cass 86, Sargent County 62
Parshall 41, New Town 36
Powers Lake/Burke Central Co-op 54, Trenton 33
Rugby 84, Drake/Anamoose 31
Stanley 64, Ray 38
Surrey 70, Lewis & Clark/Berthold Co-op 43
Thompson 65, Cavalier 30
Tioga 73, North Shore 34
Washburn 51, Center-Stanton 39
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/