Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 10, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Carrington 54, Barnes County North 11

Central Cass 66, Lisbon 28

Des Lacs-Burlington 53, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 23

Enderlin 50, Wyndmere/Lidgerwood/Hankinson Co-op 48

Hazen 45, Richardton-Taylor 38

North Border 57, Park River-Fordville/Lankin 52

Northern Cass 86, Sargent County 62

Parshall 41, New Town 36

Powers Lake/Burke Central Co-op 54, Trenton 33

Rugby 84, Drake/Anamoose 31

Stanley 64, Ray 38

Surrey 70, Lewis & Clark/Berthold Co-op 43

Thompson 65, Cavalier 30

Tioga 73, North Shore 34

Washburn 51, Center-Stanton 39

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

