Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 7, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Air Academy 56, Doherty 45

Alamosa 61, Sanford 42

Belleview Christian 67, Golden View Classical 47

Berthoud 47, Liberty Common 37

Bishop Machebeuf 69, Denver Academy 16

Branson/Kim 53, Primero 42

Buena Vista 54, Banning Lewis Prep 41

Byers 64, Wiggins 57

Cedaredge 42, Plateau Valley 40

Centauri 45, Delta 32

Centaurus 65, Greeley West 36

Chaparral 60, George Washington 55

Cherokee Trail 55, Legend 42

Cherry Creek 83, ThunderRidge 81

Coal Ridge 53, Grand Valley 36

D’Evelyn 55, Pomona, Calif. 53

Douglas County 67, Pine Creek 66

Eads 44, Kit Carson 33

Ellicott 68, La Junta 52

Evergreen High School 48, Standley Lake 34

FMHS 52, Horizon 48

Faith Christian 97, Addenbrooke Classical 23

Fleming 74, Flagler 35

Fountain-Fort Carson 65, Eagle Valley 56

Frederick 88, Roosevelt 55

Front Range Baptist 64, Lone Star 37

Grand Junction Central 46, Basalt 45

Green Mountain 75, Golden 51

Highland 78, Sterling 73

Hoehne 53, Swallows Charter Academy 19

Holyoke 66, Caliche 45

J.K. Mullen 66, Heritage 65

Limon 54, Genoa-Hugo 39

Manitou Springs 81, James Irwin Charter School 51

Mead 57, Longmont 46

Meeker 50, Little Snake River, Wyo. 36

Middle Park 79, Moffat County 68

Mountain Range 59, Broomfield 56

Mountain View 63, Northridge 46

    • Niwot 59, Skyline High School 53

    Otis 57, Bethune 16

    Peetz 65, Weldon Valley 34

    Pueblo County 48, Sierra 34

    Regis Jesuit 75, Overland 53

    Riverdale Ridge 90, Thompson Valley 79

    Rocky Mountain 73, Loveland 27

    Rye 45, Lamar 43

    Severance 59, Fort Morgan 55

    South Park 71, Cripple Creek-Victor 15

    Steamboat Springs 52, Rifle High School 15

    The Vanguard School 84, Atlas 13

    Timnath 61, Poudre 19

    Union Colony Preparatory School 51, Alexander Dawson 35

    University 55, Brush 40

    Walsh 51, South Baca 24

    James Johnson Winter Classic=

    Cheyenne East, Wyo. 64, Bear Creek 39

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

