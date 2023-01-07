Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Air Academy 56, Doherty 45
Alamosa 61, Sanford 42
Belleview Christian 67, Golden View Classical 47
Berthoud 47, Liberty Common 37
Bishop Machebeuf 69, Denver Academy 16
Branson/Kim 53, Primero 42
Buena Vista 54, Banning Lewis Prep 41
Byers 64, Wiggins 57
Cedaredge 42, Plateau Valley 40
Centauri 45, Delta 32
Centaurus 65, Greeley West 36
Chaparral 60, George Washington 55
Cherokee Trail 55, Legend 42
Cherry Creek 83, ThunderRidge 81
Coal Ridge 53, Grand Valley 36
D’Evelyn 55, Pomona, Calif. 53
Douglas County 67, Pine Creek 66
Eads 44, Kit Carson 33
Ellicott 68, La Junta 52
Evergreen High School 48, Standley Lake 34
FMHS 52, Horizon 48
Faith Christian 97, Addenbrooke Classical 23
Fleming 74, Flagler 35
Fountain-Fort Carson 65, Eagle Valley 56
Frederick 88, Roosevelt 55
Front Range Baptist 64, Lone Star 37
Grand Junction Central 46, Basalt 45
Green Mountain 75, Golden 51
Highland 78, Sterling 73
Hoehne 53, Swallows Charter Academy 19
Holyoke 66, Caliche 45
J.K. Mullen 66, Heritage 65
Limon 54, Genoa-Hugo 39
Manitou Springs 81, James Irwin Charter School 51
Mead 57, Longmont 46
Meeker 50, Little Snake River, Wyo. 36
Middle Park 79, Moffat County 68
Mountain Range 59, Broomfield 56
Mountain View 63, Northridge 46
Niwot 59, Skyline High School 53
Otis 57, Bethune 16
Peetz 65, Weldon Valley 34
Pueblo County 48, Sierra 34
Regis Jesuit 75, Overland 53
Riverdale Ridge 90, Thompson Valley 79
Rocky Mountain 73, Loveland 27
Rye 45, Lamar 43
Severance 59, Fort Morgan 55
South Park 71, Cripple Creek-Victor 15
Steamboat Springs 52, Rifle High School 15
The Vanguard School 84, Atlas 13
Timnath 61, Poudre 19
Union Colony Preparatory School 51, Alexander Dawson 35
University 55, Brush 40
Walsh 51, South Baca 24
James Johnson Winter Classic=
Cheyenne East, Wyo. 64, Bear Creek 39
