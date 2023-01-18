AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

January 18, 2023

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 52, Monmouth United 49

Algonquin (Jacobs) 56, Hampshire 42

Altamont 72, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 46

Andrew 68, Lincoln Way West 49

Annawan 60, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 39

Argenta-Oreana 75, Blue Ridge 55

Auburn 60, Pittsfield 52

Bensenville (Fenton) 49, Elgin 38

Bernards, N.J. 81, Belvidere 48

Bethalto Civic Memorial 70, Hillsboro 63

Bloomington Central Catholic 74, Illinois Valley Central 43

Blue Island Eisenhower 74, Argo 69

Bluford Webber 60, Woodlawn 37

Bogan 78, Kennedy 64

Bolingbrook 71, Lincoln-Way East 61

Bowen 83, Chicago (Military Academy-Bronzeville) 24

Bradley-Bourbonnais 54, Stagg 51

Brother Rice 49, Marist 48

Brownstown-St Elmo 57, Martinsville 44

Burlington Central 75, Crystal Lake South 54

Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 63, West Prairie 54

Byron 67, Orangeville 28

Camp Point Central 63, Payson Seymour 53

Casey-Westfield 60, Olney (Richland County) 56

Catlin (Salt Fork) 42, Westville 41

Centralia 78, Cairo 25

Centralia Christ Our Rock 81, Grayville 33

Chatham Glenwood 63, Springfield Southeast 47

Chester 51, New Athens 47

Chicago (Butler) 66, Chicago (Comer) 59

Chicago (Carver Military) 48, Epic Academy Charter 24

Chicago (Intrinsic) 67, CICS-Northtown 52

Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 71, Chicago (Noble Street/Noble Academy) 58

    • Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 57, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 40

    Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 58, Chicago (Amandla Charter) 52

    Chicago Ag Science 68, Chicago ( SSICP) 14

    Chicago Mt. Carmel 77, Providence-St. Mel 38

    Chicago Washington 53, Hirsch 44

    Christopher 42, Du Quoin 34, OT

    Coal City 46, Peotone 39

    Cobden 65, Elverado 58

    Columbia 64, Carlyle 51

    Corliss 59, Fenger 55

    Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 76, Heritage 49

    Decatur MacArthur 79, Springfield 45

    Delavan 45, Lewistown 30

    Downers North 65, Wheaton North 31

    Downers South 69, Addison Trail 52

    Dunbar 67, Hubbard 42

    Earlville 83, Leland 20

    Edwardsville 75, Cahokia 43

    Effingham St. Anthony 50, Flora 39

    Eldorado 48, Anna-Jonesboro 34

    Eureka 47, Heyworth 44

    Fairbury Prairie Central 57, St. Joseph-Ogden 44

    Faith Christian 78, Quad Cities 55

    Farina South Central 60, Neoga 45

    Farmington 57, Peoria Heights (Quest) 37

    Fenwick 59, St. Francis de Sales 43

    Galena 80, West Carroll 18

    Gilman Iroquois West 55, Gardner-South Wilmington 50

    Glenbrook South 62, Buffalo Grove 41

    Granite City 62, Jerseyville Jersey 50

    Grant Park 89, Southland 82

    Greenville 58, Litchfield 48

    Hall 46, St. Bede 43

    Hancock 30, Chicago (UNO/Garcia) Charter High School 14

    Harlan 71, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 67

    Harrisburg 56, Fairfield 55

    Harvest Christian Academy 75, Alden-Hebron 54

    Herrin 70, West Frankfort 44

    Hillcrest 57, Lemont 39

    Hinckley-Big Rock 67, Indian Creek 40

    Hinsdale Central 53, Glenbard West 39

    Huntley 68, Crystal Lake Central 45

    IC Catholic 58, Westmont 49

    Illini West (Carthage) 42, Augusta Southeastern 41

    Jacksonville Routt 50, Griggsville-Perry 37

    Julian 55, Chicago (Goode) 23

    Kenwood 89, Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 55

    Larkin 82, Glenbard East 52

    Lena-Winslow 51, Pearl City 29

    Lincoln 58, Bloomington 53

    Lindblom 86, Morgan Park 80

    Lisle (Benet Academy) 61, St. Viator 48

    Lisle 65, Streator 59

    Lockport 53, Sandburg 43

    Lovejoy 53, Murphysboro 52

    Loyola 41, Montini 24

    Maria 56, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/ Englewood) 53

    Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 54, Carmel 43

    Maryville Christian 54, Mulberry Grove 25

    Massac County 78, Century 31

    McHenry 37, Dundee-Crown 32

    Mendota 72, Bureau Valley 58

    Milledgeville 65, Amboy 25

    Momence 60, Donovan 53

    Monmouth-Roseville 59, Riverdale 55

    Monticello 58, Stanford Olympia 47

    Mooseheart 68, Westminster Christian 48

    Morris 57, Ottawa 33

    Morton 75, Galesburg 61

    Mt. Carmel 58, Newton 42

    Mt. Zion 55, Rantoul 51

    New Berlin 54, Buffalo Tri-City 47

    Nokomis 60, McGivney Catholic High School 47

    Normal University 75, Rochester 70

    North Shore Country Day 79, Morgan Park Academy 35

    OPH 66, Union (Dugger), Ind. 58, OT

    Oak Lawn Community 64, Thornton Fractional South 58

    Oak Lawn Richards 69, Shepard 58

    Okaw Valley 56, Cumberland 40

    Ottawa Marquette 75, Lowpoint-Washburn 42

    Pecatonica 70, Durand 44

    Peoria (H.S.) 71, Dunlap 46

    Phillips 74, Brooks Academy 48

    Plano 51, LaSalle-Peru 44

    Pleasant Plains 49, Winchester (West Central) 47

    Pope County 69, Carrier Mills 47

    Prairie Ridge 43, Cary-Grove 35

    Princeton 60, Dixon 52

    Proviso East 76, Leyden 65

    Quincy Notre Dame 76, Joliet Catholic 65

    Red Bud 65, Trico 33

    Richwoods 51, Pekin 43

    Robinson 59, Lawrenceville 42

    Rockridge 61, Orion 32

    Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 73, Eisenhower 58

    Sandwich 52, Sycamore 42

    Scales Mound 50, Stockton 38

    Serena 77, Somonauk 31

    Sherrard 42, Morrison 35

    Simeon 81, Chicago CICS-Longwood 40

    St. Anne 72, Watseka (coop) 33

    St. Francis 55, Ridgewood 54, OT

    St. Laurence 63, St. Ignatius 60

    St. Rita 58, De La Salle 45

    Steinmetz 51, Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 36

    Sterling Newman 54, Kewanee 45

    Thornton Fractional North 55, Evergreen Park 44

    Tinley Park 71, Reavis 59

    Tolono Unity 43, Champaign St. Thomas More 36

    Tuscola 85, Warrensburg-Latham 33

    Waltonville 64, Wayne City 58

    Warsaw West Hancock 87, Mendon Unity 36

    Washington 52, Mahomet-Seymour 47, 2OT

    Willowbrook 67, Hinsdale South 56

    Wilmington 59, Manteno 56, OT

    Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 43, North Clay 42

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Curie vs. Hyde Park, ppd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

