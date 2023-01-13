AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 13, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 43, Monmouth United 23

Aledo (Mercer County) 58, Galva 50

Alton 56, Edwardsville 41

Amboy 33, Ashton-Franklin Center 13

Andrew 39, Stagg 32

Arcola 36, Cerro Gordo 33

Arthur Christian 39, Bloomington Christian 8

Athens 49, LeRoy 38

Aurora Central Catholic 60, Riverside-Brookfield 33

Barrington 56, Palatine 33

Belleville East 42, Collinsville 34

Bethalto Civic Memorial 57, Jerseyville Jersey 38

Bishop Moore, Fla. 57, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 43

Bloomington 64, Danville 17

Bloomington Central Catholic 57, Champaign St. Thomas More 52

Bolingbrook 81, Lincoln Way West 47

Breese Central 57, Salem 27

Brownstown-St Elmo 57, Altamont 44

Bureau Valley 48, Hall 38

CICS-Northtown 42, Providence-St. Mel 21

Carlinville 48, Pana 39

Carlyle 56, Chester 27

Carterville 51, Du Quoin 22

Catlin (Salt Fork) 64, Westville 29

Centralia 48, Cahokia 34

Chesterton Academy of the Holy Family 43, Universal 31

Chicago (Christ the King) 58, Chicago (Our Lady of Tepeyac) 19

Chicago (Disney II) 38, Chicago (Intrinsic) 30

Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 44, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 15

Chicago Resurrection 60, Rosary 29

Chrisman 40, Danville Schlarman 23

Clemente 37, Wells 15

Clifton Central 42, Cullom Tri-Point 29

    • Coal City 57, Wilmington 30

    Cumberland 39, Okaw Valley 36

    Decatur St. Teresa 49, Moweaqua Central A&M 38

    Dupo 21, Marissa/Coulterville 19

    Earlville 40, Kirkland Hiawatha 24

    Edwards County 50, Fairfield 35

    Effingham 46, Paris 39

    Effingham St. Anthony 77, Neoga 37

    Eldorado 58, Carmi White County 55

    Erie-Prophetstown 43, Rockridge 39

    Eureka 46, Lexington 41

    Fairbury Prairie Central 52, Pontiac 34

    Fieldcrest 69, El Paso-Gridley 38

    Fithian Oakwood 47, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 34

    Forreston 54, Milledgeville 13

    Freeburg 55, Roxana 27

    Freeport (Aquin) 45, Dakota 29

    Fremd 48, Conant 33

    Galena 57, Warren 26

    Galesburg 72, Moline 46

    Galesburg Christian High School 45, Faith Christian 42

    Gardner-South Wilmington 43, Kankakee Grace Christian 29

    Geneva 71, Lake Park 51

    Glenbard West 48, St. Francis 26

    Grant Park 39, Beecher 33

    Greenville 47, Piasa Southwestern 19

    Hamilton County 47, Wayne City 19

    Herscher 62, Lisle 17

    Heyworth 50, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 21

    Hinckley-Big Rock 53, Somonauk 46

    Holy Trinity 39, Cristo Rey 24

    Homewood-Flossmoor 51, Sandburg 48

    Hope Academy 57, Walther Christian Academy 20

    Illinois Valley Central 42, St. Joseph-Ogden 35

    Joliet West 54, Oswego East 53, OT

    Kankakee 60, Thornridge 14

    Lake Forest 42, Wauconda 25

    Lanark Eastland 49, Fulton 34

    Lena-Winslow 36, Pearl City 25

    Lincoln Way Central 63, Bradley-Bourbonnais 46

    Lincoln-Way East 53, Lockport 32

    Litchfield 46, North-Mac 30

    Lyons 57, Hinsdale Central 39

    Marengo 45, Johnsburg 34

    Mascoutah 55, Highland 51

    Massac County 71, Vienna 49

    Mather 52, Rickover Naval 46

    McGivney Catholic High School 70, Metro-East Lutheran 18

    Monticello 53, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 44

    Montini 43, Fenwick 15

    Mother McAuley 51, River Forest Trinity 48

    Mount Vernon 69, Carbondale 37

    Mt. Pulaski 63, Springfield Southeast 54

    Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 47, Mendon Unity 43

    Naperville Central 70, Metea Valley 41

    New Athens 44, Valmeyer 40

    Nokomis 56, Sandoval 20

    North Lawndale 23, Chicago North Grand 17

    Northside Prep 43, Payton 24

    O’Fallon 66, Belleville West 27

    Okawville 62, Red Bud 22

    Ottawa Marquette 48, Midland 26

    Peoria (H.S.) 58, Richwoods 39

    Peoria Manual 47, Urbana 32

    Peotone 66, Streator 23

    Petersburg PORTA 56, Riverton 17

    Plainfield East 59, Minooka 37

    Polo 53, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 41

    Princeton 62, St. Bede 46

    Prospect 64, Buffalo Grove 37

    Prosser 35, Chicago Phoenix Academy 24

    Quincy Notre Dame 51, Rochester 41

    Raby 36, Kelvyn Park 35

    Reavis 48, Hillcrest 41

    Reed-Custer 32, Manteno 24

    Rich Township 63, Harvey Thornton 58

    Roanoke-Benson 60, Dwight 30

    Rock Island 59, United Township High School 52

    Rock Island Alleman 44, Sterling 26

    Rolling Meadows 55, Wheeling 27

    Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 42, Mahomet-Seymour 35

    Sherrard 50, Monmouth-Roseville 36

    Skokie (Ida Crown) 62, Josephinum 20

    South Beloit 37, Schaumburg Christian 25

    St. Charles North 46, Batavia 39

    St. Laurence 42, Latin 34

    Staunton 53, Hillsboro 52

    Stockton 57, East Dubuque 55

    Teutopolis 39, Flora 33

    Thornton Fractional South 54, Evergreen Park 37

    Tolono Unity 62, Rantoul 31

    Trenton Wesclin 48, Sparta 40

    Tri-Valley 44, Colfax Ridgeview 30

    Tuscola 57, Clinton 49

    Union (Dugger), Ind. 37, Red Hill 32

    Vandalia 56, Gillespie 50

    Warren 42, Grayslake North 36

    Warren Township 42, Grayslake North 36

    Waterloo 44, Triad 27

    Watseka (coop) 42, Bismarck-Henning 34

    Westinghouse 48, Chicago (Jones) 31

    Wheaton Academy 52, Westmont 37

    Whitney Young 100, Lincoln Park 22

    Woodlands Academy 43, Islamic Foundation 17

    Woodstock North 58, Richmond-Burton 24

    York 45, Downers North 33

    Yorkville 69, Plainfield Central 49

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.