Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aurora Central 53, Thornton 51
Battle Mountain 47, Vail Mountain School 32
Belleview Christian 47, Alexander Dawson 26
Broomfield 74, Poudre 62
Cedaredge 68, Grand Valley 51
Colorado Academy 61, Peak to Peak 51
Coronado 68, Widefield High School 63
Custer County 72, Lamar 39
DSST: Byers 66, Denver Waldorf 26
Denver Jewish Day School 83, Mile High Adventist Academy 24
Denver North 65, Abraham Lincoln 45
Doherty 80, Rampart 40
Fairview 65, Horizon 50
Fowler 53, John Mall 32
Frederick 85, Thompson Valley 65
Front Range Christian School 62, Heritage Christian Academy 57
Hanover 59, Cripple Creek-Victor 26
Mountain View 74, Skyline High School 70
Niwot 56, Fort Morgan 53
Platte Canyon 51, KIPP Collegiate 41
Resurrection Christian 82, Berthoud 48
Riverdale Ridge 68, Northridge 53
Sargent 45, Trinidad 37
Severance 74, Roosevelt 33
Skyview 49, Gateway 47
Vail Christian 57, South Park 10
Vista Ridge 52, Fountain-Fort Carson 47
Windsor 68, Silver Creek 21
Colby Tournament=
First Round=
Beloit, Kan. 67, Pine Creek 45
Colby, Kan. 55, Liberty 49
