Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 65, Earlham 27
AC/GC 63, CAM, Anita 46
Alburnett 60, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 38
Aplington-Parkersburg 76, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 24
Belmond-Klemme 60, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 56
Calamus-Wheatland 71, Durant-Bennett 70
Central Elkader 65, Waterloo Christian School 60
Central Springs 88, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 75
Collins-Maxwell 66, Woodward Academy 40
Crestwood, Cresco 66, Clarksville 33
Denver 90, Vinton-Shellsburg 50
Estherville Lincoln Central 78, Newell-Fonda 69
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 83, Woodbury Central, Moville 19
Harlan 74, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 56
Harris-Lake Park 79, Trinity Christian High School 31
Mabel-Canton, Minn. 57, Postville 47
Marshalltown 62, Fort Dodge 41
Melcher-Dallas 53, Diagonal 51, OT
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 67, Wayne, Corydon 58
Mount Ayr 58, Murray 40
North Mahaska, New Sharon 84, Chariton 68
Ogden 56, Glidden-Ralston 29
Omaha Skutt Catholic, Neb. 90, Sioux City, West 54
Osage 72, Nashua-Plainfield 49
Pella Christian 83, Pekin 47
Saint Ansgar 71, Northwood-Kensett 70
Sioux City, North 52, Lawton-Bronson 37
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 78, Interstate 35,Truro 69
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 69, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 34
St. Mary’s, Remsen 55, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 37
Tri-Center, Neola 77, Shenandoah 40
Underwood 82, Missouri Valley 37
West Central Valley, Stuart 64, Colfax-Mingo 48
West Marshall, State Center 46, AGWSR, Ackley 33
Winterset 57, Van Meter 55
Corner Conference Tournament=
Fremont Mills, Tabor 81, Essex 34
Sidney 73, Griswold 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids vs. Adrian/Ellsworth, Minn., ccd.
Washington vs. Anamosa, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/